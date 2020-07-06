Some Background On Cornelius Johnson, A Primary Breakout Candidate In 2020
The Michigan Wolverines’ football team has two proven receivers returning in 2020 in senior Nico Collins and junior Ronnie Bell, the former of whom hauled in 729 yards in 2019 and the latter a team-best 758.
The unit is thin on experience behind those two, however, with sophomore Mike Sainristil checking in as the next-leading receiver with just 145 career yards under his belt.
A trio of sophomores in Sainristil, Giles Jackson and Cornelius Johnson will be expected to step up and serve as the next most reliable options behind Collins and Bell, after they hauled in a combined 348 yards and three touchdowns as freshmen in 2019.
Johnson was the highest-rated wideout of the bunch out of high school, coming to Michigan as a four-star prospect and the No. 171 overall player nationally out of Brunswick School in Greenwich, Conn.
Despite seeing the fewest snaps last year of the aforementioned freshmen trio, one of the primary reasons many are choosing Johnson as a breakout candidate in 2020 is due to the work ethic he possesses, and the humble, ego-less personality that was on full display during the recruiting process.
