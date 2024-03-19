The offseason is young — just six days old, to be exact — but Michigan lost Youssef Khayat to the transfer portal on Tuesday night, marking the fourth Wolverine to depart the program since the season ended.

Hailing from Beirut, Lebanon, Khayat joined Michigan as a member of the 2022 recruiting class along with Dug McDaniel and Tarris Reed Jr.

However, Khayat struggled to see the floor in his two seasons with the Wolverines. He showed potential at times, but he lacked consistency to see regular minutes.

He averaged 1.3 points and 6.2 minutes in nine games played as a freshman, but the numbers saw little to no improvement during his sophomore campaign. In 2023-24, Khayat totaled just 1.4 points per game and 5.8 minutes per contest in 17 games played.

He'll now depart the program after scoring 36 total points over two seasons.

Michigan now has four scholarship players with the team:

Nimari Burnett

Terrance Williams II

Will Tschetter

Jace Howard