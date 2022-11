Michigan is getting some good news on the defensive side of the ball against Rutgers. One week after the Michigan Stadium tunnel assault against Michigan State, sources have indicated to Maize & Blue Review that defensive back Gemon Green is expected to be in uniform against Rutgers on Saturday.

After it was heavily covered during the week, Green was assaulted by multiple Spartans after the Wolverines' game against the Spartans and received a concussion in the process according to a release from his lawyer, Tom Mars.

Stick with the Maize & Blue Review for more information.

---