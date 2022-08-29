Maize & Blue Review has confirmed that Joey Baker is cleared for full contact with the team as of August 29th.

After spending four seasons with the Blue Devils, Baker transferred over from Duke this offseason, when he subsequently had an operation done to help a lingering hip injury.

We were able to speak with someone regarding Baker and what he could potentially bring to Michigan this year.

"Joey is someone who will have a big role this year, regardless of playing time. Man, he is exactly what is needed for this team. Coming in from Duke, after playing behind some NBA guys, he is going to be a great leader and can really shoot the ball."

With the team lacking upperclassmen, Baker will be a voice of reason and seniority in the locker room. Not to mention he is a career 38% shooter from three.

Look for Baker to carve out a consistent role as a tertiary ball-handler and floor spacer this upcoming season.