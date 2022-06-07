SOURCES: Duke transfer Joey Baker visiting Michigan Tuesday

Michigan basketball is looking to the portal in hopes to fill two scholarship spots opened up by the departures of Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan in the NBA Draft. One target appears to be identified and already on campus.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Duke transfer Joey Baker is currently on campus in Ann Arbor for a visit to the U-M program.

Baker, who has one season of eligibility remaining, announced his intentions to leave the Blue Devil program in May.

“My four years at Duke have meant the world to me,” Baker said in a statement. “I have grown immensely as a player, teammate, and most importantly as a person. The experiences I have been a part of will be memories that I carry with me for the rest of my life. The relationships I have built here are more meaningful than I could ever express, and the lessons have made me a better man. I want to thank every person within the program, but specifically Coach K and our coaching staff, for helping to make these past four years the best possible experience. You all have influenced me in ways few could understand. It’ll be an honor to receive my degree from Duke this summer and I look forward to the next stage of my career.”

Playing largely in a reserve role for the Blue Devils, Baker was named team captain last season. He enrolled early in the Blue Devils in 2018 and planned to redshirt his freshman season until it was pulled halfway through the year.

Baker played in 88 games with the Blue Devils, averaging 4.1 points and shooting 39.4% from the floor and 37.9% from three.

Sitck with M&BR for more on this developing story.

