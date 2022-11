Michigan is set to have a big reinforcement set to return to the defense next season. Sources have told Maize & Blue Review that defensive lineman Eyabi Okie 'intends to return' to the Wolverines' program next season, using his final year of eligibility in Ann Arbor.

Okie wants another full season under the strength and conditioning program in Ann Arbor to build up his draft status.

According to Twitter user 'Luke8800', Okie was on an Instagram Live video and said he intended to return next year as well.