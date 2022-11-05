Michigan will have a new face starting on the offensive line against Rutgers on Saturday. Multiple sources have confirmed with Maize & Blue Review that offensive lineman Jeff Persi will be starting at left tackle for the Wolverines.

Lineman Ryan Hayes did not make the trip with sources telling M&BR that he is 'banged up' and wouldn't be available.

Saturday's game is a big opportunity for Persi, who has played on special teams and spot duties during his two years of playing time.

It'll be the first start of his career.

