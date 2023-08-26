Michigan’s self-imposed punishments are set to continue as Jim Harbaugh will not be the only coach to miss time this season.

Sources have confirmed that offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will be suspended for the season-opener against East Carolina in response to the NCAA investigations that have loomed over the program during the offseason.

The suspension is self-imposed and Moore will be able to coach with the program during the week but cannot be on the sidelines for the game.

Michigan announced last week that it had self-imposed a three-game suspension for Harbaugh and that a plan had been made for coaches in his absence.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is set to be intern head coach in the opener and Moore will be coaching in the game against Bowling Green.

