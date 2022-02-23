SOURCES: Michigan set to hire Denard Robinson to player personnel role

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is continuing his trend of bringing former players back to the football program in coaching roles and off-field positions. The latest name to be coming back to Ann Arbor should be very familiar to the entire fanbase.

Multiple sources have confirmed with The Maize and Blue Review that the Wolverines are planning to hire former U-M quarterback Denard Robinson to a player personnel role within the football program.

Robinson, otherwise known as 'Shoelace' during his playing days, returns to Ann Arbor after an illustrious career with the Wolverines. Breaking multiple school rushing records, he was a prolific runner to couple with his passing abilities.

Robinson was drafted in the fifth round of 2013 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars where he played for a handful of seasons.

After his playing career was over, he spent one season at Jacksonville University as an offensive analyst. In 2020, Robinson was hired by the Jaguars as an offensive analyst and in 2021 moved to the Jaguars' front office to become a college scout.

Stick with The Maize and Blue Review for more Michigan Football coverage.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!