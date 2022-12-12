Michigan is looking to add depth to its tight end room after suffering two losses to the transfer portal. Multiple sources have confirmed that the Wolverines are set to host Indiana transfer AJ Barner this weekend. His visit comes with Erick All and Louis Hansen announcing that they have entered the portal and with the Wolverines expecting to lose Luke Schoonmaker at the end of the season.

After playing in a primarily special teams role in 2020, Barner was a two-year contributor for the Hoosiers. In 2021, he appeared in 12 games, starting in one, and finished the year with 162 yards and a touchdown while averaging 11.6 yards per catch. Barner started eight games for the Hoosiers this past season and was also named a team captain, he finished the year with 28 catches, 199 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. Averaged 7.1 yards per catch. Stick with the Maize & Blue Review for more Michigan Football coverage.