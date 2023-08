There appears to be some finality to the NCAA investigation talk, as the Michigan athletic department will take the self-imposed route in order to appease the NCAA.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the athletic department will self-impose a three-game suspension for head coach Jim Harbaugh, with the program set to kick off against East Carolina next weekend.

The suspension will run through the Wolverines’ non-conference schedule, with Harbaugh set to return for the Big Ten opener against Rutgers.

Stick with the Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.