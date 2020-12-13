TheWolverine - Sources: Michigan Will Play Iowa In Iowa City Friday

Michigan will play its Big Ten crossover game at Iowa Friday night, several sources have informed TheWolverine.com. Big Ten sources informed us Friday that the conference was eyeing a Wolverines vs. Hawkeyes matchup as one of its crossover games. COVID has thrown a twist into "champions week," however, and it won't be 1 vs. 1, 2 vs. 2, etc.

Michigan will play Iowa Friday in Iowa City. (AP Images)