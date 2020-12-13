TheWolverine - Sources: Michigan Will Play Iowa In Iowa City Friday

Sources: Michigan Will Play Iowa In Iowa City Friday
Michigan will play its Big Ten crossover game at Iowa Friday night, several sources have informed TheWolverine.com.
Big Ten sources informed us Friday that the conference was eyeing a Wolverines vs. Hawkeyes matchup as one of its crossover games. COVID has thrown a twist into "champions week," however, and it won't be 1 vs. 1, 2 vs. 2, etc.
Michigan beat Iowa 10-3 in Ann Arbor last year.
The Hawkeyes finished 6-2 this season, beating Wisconsin 28-10 in its last regular season game Friday.
Watch for more on this development in the hours to come.
