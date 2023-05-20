News More News
ago football Edit

SOURCES: Shemy Schembechler resigns from position at Michigan

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Shemy Schembechler's time at Michigan has been short-lived as he is no longer with the program.

Multiple sources have confirmed to Maize & Blue Review that Schembechler has resigned from his role within the Wolverines' recruiting department.

Since the announcement he was joining Michigan in a recruiting role, Shembechler’s Twitter account has come under scrutiny. The app tracks tweets liked by the user and problematic tweets liked by Schembechler were being shared on social media. Hundreds to thousands of these likes were being removed over the last 48 hours.

As of right now, the account appears to be completely removed.

Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}