Shemy Schembechler's time at Michigan has been short-lived as he is no longer with the program.

Multiple sources have confirmed to Maize & Blue Review that Schembechler has resigned from his role within the Wolverines' recruiting department.

Since the announcement he was joining Michigan in a recruiting role, Shembechler’s Twitter account has come under scrutiny. The app tracks tweets liked by the user and problematic tweets liked by Schembechler were being shared on social media. Hundreds to thousands of these likes were being removed over the last 48 hours.

As of right now, the account appears to be completely removed.

