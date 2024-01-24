It shouldn't come as a total shock to those who watched Michigan football this season but it won't take long for the Wolverines to name a successor to Jim Harbaugh and it'll be a hire close to home.

Multiple sources have suggested that offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is expected to take over the U-M program once Harbaugh's hire to the Los Angeles Chargers is official.

Moore was named acting head coach for four games this season while Harbaugh served multiple suspensions, he went 4-0 on the season while knocking off Top 10 programs Penn State as well as Ohio State.

Sources within the U-M program have made it clear from the start that Harbaugh was grooming Moore to become the coach in waiting for when he inevitably left the program.

It appears that day is coming very soon.

