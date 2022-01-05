SOURCES: USC set to hire Michigan's Shaun Nua
The Maize and Blue Review can confirm that USC is set to hire Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua to the same position.
Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel first reported the news on Wednesday morning.
Nua has coached three seasons in Ann Arbor after making previous stops with Arizona State and Navy. He coached the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, who are both expected to become first-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Stick with The Maize and Blue Review for more on this developing story.
