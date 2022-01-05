SOURCES: USC set to hire Michigan's Shaun Nua

The Maize and Blue Review can confirm that USC is set to hire Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua to the same position. Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel first reported the news on Wednesday morning.

