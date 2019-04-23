Former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary has been called an enigma by NFL Draft analysts.

While Gary came into Michigan as a five-star prospect, his play on the field for his three seasons in Ann Arbor didn’t necessarily live up to that level of hype. Over the course of his Michigan career, he started in 21 games, but racked up only 10.5 sacks and 24.0 tackles for loss.

Compared with the other top pass rushers in the draft, Gary’s numbers are significantly lower. For example, while at Ohio State Nick Bosa had 17.5 sacks and 29.0 tackles for loss, even though he only played in three games in his final season. In three seasons at Houston, Ed Oliver had 13.5 sacks and 53.0 tackles for loss.

Gary’s collegiate productivity was lower than draft analysts expected based solely on his talent. Even though he’s a difficulty prospect to get a handle on, Sporting News draft analyst Vinnie Iyer is still high on Gary.