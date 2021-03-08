We recently power ranked Michigan's offensive position groups . Here is our power ranking of Michigan's defensive positions, with special teams also included in the mix.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh relieved defensive coordinator Don Brown of his duties this offseason and brought in Mike Macdonald as his replacement. Macdonald spent seven seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and most recently served as linebackers coach. He's now trying to build his vision into reality during spring practices, of which the Wolverines are two weeks into at this point.

The Michigan Wolverines football defense will have a new look in 2021, with new schemes, three new position coaches and a new coordinator. Change was certainly warranted after the Wolverines finished 84th in the country in total defense and 95th nationally in scoring defense.

A former five-star recruit, sophomore safety Daxton Hill may just be the talented player on Michigan’s entire team, and he leads the top position group on the defense. He was second on the squad in tackles a year ago with 46, and added one interception and four pass breakups. He also has the ability to take an opposing receiver — usually a slot — out of the game in coverage. He allowed just 13 receptions on 24 targets all season, yielding 181 yards and no touchdowns, per PFF.

His fellow starter from 2020 is back as well, with senior senior Brad Hawkins deciding to use his blanket waiver from the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility. He totaled 39 stops and two pass breakups on the season, and will bring plenty of experience as a third-year starter.

Depth is the only issue here, with freshman Makari Paige (118 snaps) and former walk-on and fifth-year senior Hunter Reynolds (130) being the primary backups with seemingly nobody else emerging.

There was a significant drop-off when Hawkins or Hill were out of the game, and it was concerning that none of the other young players at the position emerged. It’s now in Ron Bellamy’s hands to keep things rolling with Hawkins and Hill, as well as develop some depth behind them.