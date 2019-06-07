New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is hitting the ground running at Michigan, building his coaching staff and extending offers to recruits.

Howard comes to Ann Arbor from the NBA with zero collegiate coaching experience. That’s why Stadium Basketball Insider Jeff Goodman thought Michigan would look at someone different for the position.

“I was a little surprised just because again I think the track record of NBA guys without college experience is not overwhelmingly positive,” Goodman said. “The other thing for me was that Warde Manuel had the experience of going with Kevin Ollie [at UConn].