Stadium Basketball Insider Jeff Goodman Breaks Down The Juwan Howard Hire
New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is hitting the ground running at Michigan, building his coaching staff and extending offers to recruits.
Howard comes to Ann Arbor from the NBA with zero collegiate coaching experience. That’s why Stadium Basketball Insider Jeff Goodman thought Michigan would look at someone different for the position.
“I was a little surprised just because again I think the track record of NBA guys without college experience is not overwhelmingly positive,” Goodman said. “The other thing for me was that Warde Manuel had the experience of going with Kevin Ollie [at UConn].
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news