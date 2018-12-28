Part of the Michigan team, anyway. The Wolverines will be down a few All-American talents and a couple of All-Big Ten players, which has the Gators and their fans confident they can finally compete against U-M.

Michigan takes on Florida, its bowl game sacrificial lamb, for a fifth time Saturday, this time at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

U-M is favored by six, but that Gators have athletes. And while the squad that got run by Michigan in the Citrus Bowl a few years ago might have had better players, this is the best Florida ‘team’ U-M has faced. They’re happy to be in a New Year’s Six game, have responded well to new head coach Dan Mullen and really want to win this game.



“I think they've done a great job,” Mullen said of his team. “The big challenge they're going to have now is really getting into game mode. I think they've accepted the challenge and done a great job of transitioning from kind of your pre-bowl practices, where you're working technique, fundamentals, into game-planning at home, into coming here and balancing and understanding when it's football time, when it's fun and relax time to enjoy all the different events at the bowl game.

“They've done a great job of that. Obviously, after practice yesterday, you're really transitioning into game mode, which we have to get into lockdown, get your preparation, get your routine down, have a great Friday walk-through today, meetings, have our Friday night routine, get up, wide-eyed, ready to go tomorrow morning and go perform.”

U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh, too, said his team has prepared well, and he’s excited to see what they bring Saturday. U-M has lost its last two games of the year in each of the last two seasons, and they want to go out on a high note … with 11 wins and a potential top five finish.

This is also a chance for our crack staff to redeem themselves for their lousy, Michigan – Ohio State picks. Way to go, fellas.

The picks:

CHRIS BALAS: Dan Mullen picked up his first win over the Michigan JV in the Gator Bowl, when his Mississippi State squad demolished Rich Rodriguez’ last U-M team (yes, that really happened, folks … not a nightmare). This is a bigger challenge, of course, but the Gators are taking it seriously.

U-M has a number of guys who still care about this game, too, and there’s plenty of talent left. But this will be a tight one. Michigan 27, Florida 23

JOHN BORTON: This bowl game represents a test of Michigan’s depth, and its will. The lineup that won 10 regular-season games won’t be there fully. The challenge of overcoming the letdown from the last time out can’t be overstated. But there’s no lack of talent, or motivation, and 2019 starts on Saturday. Michigan 34, Florida 17

BRANDON BROWN: Jim Harbaugh and his players have made it very clear they want to get to win No. 11. Heading into the offseaon and spring with a win creates a lot of momentum both as a team and on the recruiting trail.

The Wolverines will come out inspired in order to make those things happen. Michigan 31, Florida 20

AUSTIN FOX: Michigan will either come out motivated to prove its November loss to Ohio State was somewhat of a fluke, or it will suffer from a hangover and play uninspired football. No one seems to know what this team’s current psyche is, and we likely won’t find out until the first few series of Saturday’s game. Most would agree Michigan is the better team and should win, but it really just comes down to whether or not they feel like proving it. Florida 24, Michigan 17.

ANDREW HUSSEY: While Michigan will be without some of its best players, the Wolverines are still more talented than the Gators. Florida’s offense will not be able to do what Ohio State did and Shea Patterson will get Michigan to its 11th win of the season. Chase Winovich won’t let his team lose in his last collegiate game. Michigan 24, Florida 17

ADAM GHABOUR: Shea Patterson will play his cleanest game as a member of Michigan, with the pressure significantly lowered. Michigan will give up points with key losses in Bush and Gary on defense, but the speed at running back and talented receiver group will outmatch what Florida has to offer.

U-M will make it three in a row over the Gators during the Harbaugh era. Michigan 30, Florida 29