Michigan is hoping to bounce back and get back to winning ways after a humbling loss to Texas last week. With Arkansas State coming to town, can the Wolverines get back into the winning column?

Josh Henschke

I don't think anything that Michigan does on Saturday will satiate the side of the fanbase that expects perfection every week but it doesn't need to. By ground or by air, just win the game and show you've made strides in fixing your issues that plagued you last week against Texas. I think Michigan does that against an inferior opponent, a game that the program should win. Defensive statistics suggest that Arkansas State is weaker against the run, which is something the program has been working on getting better at. No better time than the present to find some confidence there. The defense should be able to get back to basics as well.

Michigan 27, Arkansas State 10

Dennis Fithian

It’s back to the basics for Michigan as they look to establish the run to put their QB in favorable down and distance situations while not turning the ball over. I hope they stick with one QB until the game is out of reach.

U-M’s defense will have to wait for the USC game to show that last week’s less-than-stellar performance was an aberration. Being in the right position and sound tackling against the Red Wolves would be a step in the right direction.

Michigan 34 Arkansas State 10

Trevor McCue

Michigan is in desperate need of a "get-right" game. A game they should win 99% of the time feels like a big game because of what approaches. Michigan has a lot to fix and not a lot of time to do it with the Big Ten schedule starting next week.

It was rough against Texas for all phases of the team. This a program not used to losing in the last few years, especially in that fashion. In 2021, the loss to Michigan State was the spark to beat Penn State, Ohio State and win the Big Ten Championship. Following the playoff loss to Georgia, Michigan came out firing in 2022, once again winning the Big Ten and making the playoff. The loss TCU was the final spark that sent this program on a Natty or bust train through 2023.

I am not saying the bounce back from the Texas loss will send this team to a National Championship, but I do think it's a moment that will recalibrate this team. They are going to try to prove something against Arkansas State, because they have no other choice. Give me the blowout win, and Michigan to look like Michigan.

Michigan 45 Arkansas State 10

Brock Heilig

Michigan will win this game. It probably won’t be close. (And it shouldn’t be.) But this is a big gut check game for the coaching staff. They were embarrassed last week against Texas, and that cannot continue if this team still has aspirations of winning eight, nine or 10 games. Both Kirk Campbell and Wink Martindale had poor moments last week, and a bulk of the pressure is on them to get things fixed. Sherrone Moore is far from off the hook, either. He must keep the team together and focused, or this season could go south really quickly.

Michigan 27, Arkansas State 7

Seth Berry

After a well-below-average performance on both sides of the ball on a big stage against Texas last weekend, this week’s game against Arkansas State allows the Wolverines a bounce back opportunity and chance to get at least some of their confidence back. After having to throw the ball much more than it wanted to after getting down big last week, Michigan’s offense will have a chance to finally get the run game going against a Red Wolves’ defense allowing 5.1 yards per carry on the ground. On defense, it’s a chance to get the pass rush going as Arkansas State has dropped back to throw an average of 40 times per game in its two wins this season. If this isn’t Michigan’s “breakout” game on offense then that will be a major concern, considering it should be able to overpower Arkansas State up front. I think the Wolverines offense finds some flow for the first time all season, allows the defense to play with a lead and cruises from start to finish in this one.

Michigan 42, Arkansas State 14