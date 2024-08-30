After a long offseason, the Sherrone Moore era officially kicks off under the lights at Michigan Stadium on Saturday as the Wolverines set to begin its title defense against Fresno State.

Josh Henschke

A lot of questions about quarterback and who will take the first snap for the Wolverines. Ultimately, I don't think it matters as the Wolverines are simply better than the Bulldogs. You don't need to show much, just enough to walk away with a healthy win and a chance for the depth that the program has spent all camp developing to get a shot at some snaps with a big game looming next week.

Michigan 32 - Fresno State 10

Dennis Fithian

Sherrone Moore and this years team has some big shoes to fill. I like the firepower at RB, TE and WR. How fast the line and QB develop will be crucial in making the 12-team playoff. Everybody loves the Michigan defense with good reason. I’ll pick Semaj Morgan as a budding super star on offense and Jyaire Hill to emerge as a household name at corner opposite of Will Johnson.

Season prediction: 10-2

Michigan 27 Fresno 13

Trevor McCue

A new era for Michigan Football and college football at large begins Saturday.

For Michigan, Sherrone Moore gets his first chance to show what the continuity of the culture built under Jim Harbaugh with his slight changes looks like.

Against Fresno State that means an elite defense that will focus on pressuring a quarterback who won't scramble much and trying to force turnovers. On offense we think we know? Alex Orji and Davis Warren both may play and will face two talented EDGE rushers and a veteran secondary.

Fresno State is a better team than they get credit for, and the Wolverines are in the first steps of finding an identity for Team 145. All three phases contribute in a game that should be competitive at times, but ultimately looks like a Michigan win we've become accustomed to the last few seasons.

Michigan 34 Fresno State 13

Brock Heilig

Michigan begins its national title defense against a solid yet inferior opponent in Fresno State. The Bulldogs went 9-4 last season with an impressive win on the road against Purdue, but the Big House is a different animal. Former Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford resigned a month and a half before the season opener, which certainly can’t bode well for the visitors. As always, Michigan will lean on the ground game, but it should be careful not to fall too in love with the rushing attack because it is vital the quarterback — whoever it may be — gets as much experience running the offense as possible. The Wolverines struggle in the first half and lead only 10-0 at the break, but pull away and cover the spread in the second half.

Michigan 27, Fresno State 3

Seth Berry

Fresh off a national championship, a new era of Michigan football begins with plenty of intrigue and excitement surrounding the 2024 team. Much has been made about how Michigan will deal with this year’s schedule, with lots of hype already surrounding the Texas game in week 2. But the Wolverines can’t get caught looking to that game without honing in their focus on Fresno State, because this is a Bulldogs program that has been on the rise and has plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball to make things interesting if Michigan comes out flat. Fresno QB Mikey Keene can get hot, the offensive line unit is formidable and their defense, while it lacks one true star, is solid overall. With all this being said, Michigan should be able to handle business, and with Keene not being an incredibly mobile QB, it could set up to be a big day for one of the best defensive line’s in the nation. I’d expect Michigan to have to work out some kinks offensively, but Donovan Edwards, Colston Loveland and company should come up with enough plays to make things happen on that side of the ball.

Michigan 31, Fresno 14