Michigan is set to play Hawaii under the lights of Michigan Stadium on Saturday, with prognosticators not giving the Rainbow Warriors much of a chance in the game.

Below, the M&BR staff gave its predictions of the Wolverines' game against Hawaii.

Josh Henschke

"What else needs to be said about this matchup? This should be another cakewalk for Michigan in J.J. McCarthy's long-awaited debut. Expect things to just work for the Wolverines throughout the game, with McCarthy doing enough to make the noise about him being the starting quarterback reaching deafening levels."

Michigan 66 - Hawaii 10

Brandon Justice

"Look, Hawaii is bad -- like really, really bad. Everything is on the line for J.J. McCarthy on Saturday. Against a Hawaii defense that’s arguably the worst in college football, he’ll feast on the most important start of his life. Meanwhile, Michigan’s defense is an impossible obstacle for the Rainbow Warrior offense to overcome."

Michigan 63 - Hawaii 7

Zach Libby

"J.J. handles business by the first quarter and doesn’t see the field coming out of the half. He makes the case for being named the starter for week three and Cade announces his transfer. Michigan Twitter doesn’t get the chance to breathe."

Michigan 70 - Hawaii 6

Dennis Fithian

"On paper, this looks like one of the easiest games that Michigan has ever played. Even so, there are lots of mouths to feed on offense. With two quarterbacks trying to impress everyone should eat plenty. Can the defense get the shutout this week? Can they get to double-digit sacks? Will Jaydn Davis commit? Maybe, probably & hopefully."

Michigan 63 - Hawaii 6

Brock Heilig

"This is the JJ McCarthy game. The sophomore’s name is echoing throughout every dorm, classroom and frat house in Ann Arbor, and rightfully so. The 6-foot-3, 196-pound star has a chance to solidify his role as the team’s starting quarterback against one of the worst teams in the country. Hawaii has been out-scored 112-27 through two games against Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky. The Rainbow Warriors will travel more than 4,000 miles only to be showered with boos from roughly 100,000 Michigan fans. It doesn’t end there for Hawaii, though. It will have to figure out how to contain JJ McCarthy as he looks to win not only the game but the starting quarterback job as well. Look for the Rainbow Warriors to fail miserably at achieving this task."

Michigan 70 - Hawaii 3

Davis Moseley

Michigan enters the week as a top-four team in the country but the story of the game is former five-star J.J. McCarthy, who will be making his first start at quarterback for the Wolverines versus Hawaii. Playing under the lights in the Big House against one of the very worst teams in the country, expect Michigan to roll through this one. The Wolverines will feed Hawaii-native Roman Wilson as he explodes fir 150+ yards and 2 touchdowns. McCarthy stakes his claim as starting quarterback, going 21-26 for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns and another 50-60 yards on the ground. Michigan's defense will fire on all cylinders with multiple forced turnovers and maybe some defensive touchdowns. Michigan can up any score it wants to and will on Saturday,

Michigan 70 - Hawaii 0