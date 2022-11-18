Michigan is one win away from the stage being set for an all-time showdown against Ohio State. One for all the marbles. But, first, the Wolverines must get through Illinois.

Josh Henschke

This isn't the same Illinois team we all thought they were going to be heading into this one. The Illini are showing that they're not quite at the level to compete with the big boys yet. I think Michigan will overpower the Illini and cruise to an easy win.

Michigan 34 - Illinois 17

Dennis Fithian

Two teams that want to run the ball and play great defense. Add in wind plus cold temperatures. Both teams will try and run it even more. I see a lower-scoring game, with Michigan coming out on top and setting up two undefeated teams in Columbus the following week.

Michigan 25 - Illinois 10

Trevor McCue

This is no longer the big game we thought it could be a few weeks ago with the Illini dropping their last two. With Chase Brown injured, it is hard to see any way Illinois plays up to Michigan in this one. This will look like the last few games have looked for Michigan. Dominant in every facet, probably boring, and not a blowout on the scoreboard. Michigan has its eyes on Columbus but this isn’t a trap.

Michigan 31 - Illinois 10

Brock Heilig

A few weeks ago, Illinois was thought to be the top dog in the Big Ten West. The Illini were 7-1 and in full command of the West until they lost consecutive home games to Michigan State and Purdue. Now, Illinois has been exposed as a fraud just like the rest of the Big Ten West. Michigan will honor plenty of seniors on Saturday afternoon, and nothing will stop the Wolverines from an undefeated clash with Ohio State. It’ll be 11-0 vs. 11-0 next weekend in Columbus.

Michigan 31 - Illinois 14

Davis Moseley

Who once looked like a runaway favorite in the Big Ten West, Illinois has lost its last two. The Fight Bret Bielema’s are tough and physical as they play lockdown defense. They allow less than 88 yards per game on the ground but face its toughest test yet. The only chance Illinois has is to “out-Michigan” Michigan. I expect this to be low scoring because both teams are run heavy so the clock will be running. Low-possession games are scary and with all eyes on Columbus, will Michigan let them keep it close? I don’t believe so but you never know. Michigan wins and covers.

Michigan 34 - Illinois 10

Seth Berry

Illinois didn’t play as badly as the score would indicate against MSU as the Illini couldn’t finish any drives in that game, but last week against Purdue mustered up just over 300 yards of total offense. I don’t think this is a trap game, but it’s a game that will force Michigan to execute on the offensive side of the ball considering the Illini are solid on defense. The availability of Chase Brown is important for Illinois, but I don’t think they will be able to move it consistently on UM’s defense either way. In the end, Michigan wears Illinois down at the line of scrimmage on both sides.

Michigan 31 - Illinois 10