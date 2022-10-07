Josh Henschke

On paper, it’s clear that the talent divide between the two programs is great. However, I think the Hoosiers offense will be able to put some points up on the defense because the Wolverines will likely not face such a fast-paced offense like this one the rest of the way. The lack of substitutions, which U-M loves to do, will make getting off the field a priority in this one. While I think the Hoosiers can put up points, I don’t think the defense has what it takes to stop the Wolverines’ offense. I predict U-M winning this one.

Michigan 35 - Indiana 17

Brandon Justice

Michigan is on the road again but these days it seems they embrace the environment. Indiana’s defense stands no chance against Michigan’s experienced offensive line matched with its handful of playmakers. We keep saying the J.J. McCarthy game is coming. This sure feels like the one, though.

Michigan 45 - Indiana 14

Dennis Fithian

If everything goes according to plan, I’d think Michigan would like to share the wealth in the passing game this week. Give Andrel Anthony & Cornelius Johnson some extra targets against the Hoosiers. Protecting the ball and scheming up some deep shots and connecting on them should be on the to-do list for JJ McCarthy. The Michigan defense will be ok if they can limit the fast-break IU offense to less than three big plays of over 20 yards. There’s always a big wave of Michigan fans that make this trip to Bloomington. Homecoming for Indiana should be fun before and after the game.

Michigan 38 - Indiana 17

Zach Libby

The buildup to the Iowa game saw pundits issuing the belief that the rest of the season will be determined based on how Michigan did at Kinnick, where top-five programs go to die. Outside of a fourth-quarter comeback, the Wolverines made their identities known on the road. This sets up a picturesque tuneup in Bloomington against a Michael Penix Jr.-less Indiana squad. A high-scoring affair needs to be the game plan for Michigan before next week’s nationally televised grudge match against No. 10 Penn State.

Michigan 41 - Indiana 17

Trevor McCue

Football is often broken down into momentum and highs and lows. Michigan’s on a high coming off a statement win at Iowa where the identity of the team is starting to come into shape. I think the offense continues to build and JJ is let loose a little in this one. This could be the defense’s best game with a pass-rush formula of Morris, Harrell, and Okie leading the way. Indiana lost a game to Nebraska where they simply couldn’t play 4 quarters. Give me the Wolverines to wear down the Hoosiers with a comfortable win.

Michigan 45 - Indiana 7

Brock Heilig

After last week’s potential for an upset at Iowa, Michigan eyes what should be yet another comfortable game against Indiana this week. The Hoosiers are 3-2 and are certainly a lock to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten East. They allow 277 passing yards per game, which makes them one of the worst pass defenses in the FBS. This is a game where J.J. McCarthy can work on his deep ball without the real threat of an upset. If McCarthy can in fact pinpoint that deep ball accuracy — which is something the Wolverines might need against Penn State and Michigan State — Michigan’s offense could become extremely lethal. Michigan will win this game going away, but the more important storyline will be how the Wolverines look prior to two of their biggest games of the season later in October.

Michigan 49 - Indiana 17

Davis Moseley

Michigan came into week five as a top-four team and left as such after a very pleasing performance against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. The Wolverines' physicality was the difference in the game and that shouldn't be in too much question this week against Indiana. The Hoosiers have one of the worst secondaries in the country, giving up 275+ yards per game through the air. In recent weeks, J.J. McCarthy has struggled with some overthrows on sure-fire touchdown passes. It is pivotal he begins to hit those deep shots because following the Hoosiers, Michigan gets Penn State and Michigan State. This Michigan offense is incredibly balanced but hasn't begun to scratch the surface of their potential. If McCarthy can hit downfield shots, this team easily moves into the conversation with Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia. Blake Corum will continue to be a star and move towards an appearance in New York. I think McCarthy will be the talk of the country after a 24-26. 305 yards and 3 touchdown performance after connecting on three deep ball touchdown passes to the likes of Ronnie Bell, Roman Wilson and Andrel Anthony. The Michiagn defense stifles an inconsistent Indiana offense and forces a turnover or two. Michigan rolls as it heads into a top-10 showdown with Penn State.

Michigan 41 - Indiana 13

---