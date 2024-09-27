The Battle for the Little Brown Jug is back for another edition as Minnesota is set to travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan who is still riding the high of the big USC win a week ago.

Josh Henschke

I said that Michigan had to prove it to me against USC to believe in them moving forward. While it wasn't perfect, there's plenty of belief there that they can be competitive in the week's ahead. After a tough game against USC, the Wolverines can't afford to let up against an opponent that has weaknesses that play into U-M's strengths. It would not surprise me one bit to see the pass game work a little bit on Saturday. However, the Wolverines shouldn't stray too far away from the bread and butter, I expect another big game from Kalel Mullings.

Michigan 35, Minnesota 17

Dennis Fithian

Iowa ran for 272 in a 17 point win over Minnesota last week in Minneapolis. Michigan should be able to find similar success on the ground. I’d like to see UM scheme up some throws from pocket down field for Alex Orji. It’s a good reminder that Orji’s 1st ever start was in a pretty tough spot against a formidable opponent. UM may be able to dress but keep Colston Loveland and Will Johnson on the sideline in this one.

Michigan 42, Minnesota 17

Trevor McCue

For anyone hoping to see Michigan open up the passing game for Alex Orji, I have bad news for you, it won't be this game. The one thing Minnesota can hang their hat on right now is its pass defense, second best in the nation. Through four games, Minnesota has not surrendered a touchdown pass while getting seven interceptions. The Gophers have also yet to give up 120 yards through the air.

Where Minnesota struggles is against the run, and the Wolverines will be just fine pounding the rock yet again. Iowa just rushed for more than 270 yards against this defense. Expect Kalel Mullings to eat, Donovan Edwards to have his third straight solid game, and hopefully some carries for Benjamin Hall. Michigan needs to add wrinkles and begin to work out issues on offense, but they know they can duplicate the USC gameplan and win this one rather easily. It will be low scoring, maybe boring at times, but a pure Michigan win.

Michigan 24 Minnesota 10

Brock Heilig

Iowa ran for 272 yards on Minnesota’s defense last week in Minneapolis. Michigan should have no problem pounding the rock against the Golden Gophers in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Expect big games yet again from Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. The spread has Michigan favored by 9.5, which isn’t enough. The Wolverines should have a comfortable enough lead at the end of the game to get Alex Orji some practice throwing the football downfield. Michigan wins its fifth consecutive game against Minnesota and its 27th straight over a conference opponent.

Michigan 35, Minnesota 10

Seth Berry

Michigan is coming off a big win over USC to keep itself alive in the College Football Playoff discussion, at least for now. The Wolverines cannot afford to let this be a trap game with Washington on the schedule next week when they welcome Minnesota to the Big House this Saturday. The Gophers will come in and play inspired, physical football under PJ Fleck, and running back Darius Taylor is explosive enough to give many defenses in the nation fits. However, I think Michigan’s ground game will be able to wear the Minnesota defense down over time, while the Wolverines’ defense shows up in a big way.

Michigan 24, Minnesota 10



