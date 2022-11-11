Michigan is looking for its 10th win of the season as the Wolverines welcome a reeling Nebraska program to the penultimate game at Michigan Stadium this season.

Josh Henschke

Let's be honest here, I don't think it would've mattered if Casey Thompson played in this one or not. Nebraska is bad defensively and their numbers offensively aren't much better. This should be another rushing clinic for Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. This is the type of game you wrap up quickly and get out of there healthy. The Wolverines should win this one big.

Michigan 41 - Nebraska 7

Brandon Justice

Michigan’s undefeated season shouldn’t be anywhere near jeopardy on Saturday. Nebraska is playing inspired but with its QB health in question & a clear talent discrepancy, Michigan should roll with relative ease at home.

Michigan 48 - Nebraska 10

Dennis Fithian

Tight first half with a close game at the break. Michigan with some typical halftime adjustments and they end up blowing out Nebraska by the game's end. How can you predict anything else? Win the game. Get Blake Corum over a hundred rushing yards and a touchdown or two. Work on JJ McCarthy connecting on some downfield shots in the passing game. That’s the plan.

Michigan 45 - Nebraska 14

Trevor McCue

Michigan breaks their seasons into quarters, and they’re heading to the 4th. They aren’t hiding the fact they know this ends with Ohio State or what is on the line. Does that make Nebraska a trap game? I say the opposite. Michigan knows they have two weeks to clean things up and be in the best shape to beat the Buckeyes. They don’t want a slow start this week and will try to jump to an early big lead. The Huskers can’t slow down the Michigan offense and their QB situation is a mess assuming Thompson can’t go again. I think Michigan wants to be resting guys by the 4th quarter and will look to unleash their offense on a poor Huskers team just trying to get through the season. Michigan wins big, Corum enhances his Heisman campaign, defense plays lights out.

Michigan 52 - Nebraska 10

Brock Heilig

There isn’t much to analyze here. Even after having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska is still one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers give up 182.9 rushing yards per game, and although Michigan may be without a few of its starting offensive linemen, this one should be a cakewalk for the Wolverines. Blake Corum may not get a full workload, but making sure he’s fully healthy for Nov. 26 is much more important at this point in the season. Michigan wins this one easily.

Michigan 34 - Nebraska 11

Davis Moseley

Michigan started out slow against Rutgers before unleashing an onslaught of points in the third, which seems to be the theme of Big Ten play for the Wolverines. With Casey Thompson being ruled out for the game and Nebraska having an absolutely putrid rush defense, it's sure to be a tough day for Husker fans. U-M would proly want to get the guys out as early as possible.

Michigan 48 - Nebraska 7

Zach Libby

No Casey Thompson for Nebraska, no problems for Michigan. Now, granted, even if Thompson was fully healthy, the game on Saturday still wouldn’t be close. I do expect the Cornhuskers to provide a hard fought first half, despite what the score will say entering the third quarter. Blake Corum notches over 200 yards to help lower his odds in the Heisman Trophy race.

Michigan 49, Nebraska 14

