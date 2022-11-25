Josh Henschke

I predicted Michigan to go 12-0 this season and with the Wolverines at 11 wins, I can't go back on my prediction now. Scared money won't make money. With the silliness aside, I do feel like Michigan is actually equipped to beat Ohio State. I think the Wolverines can play well with a similar recipe on defense that it had last year. Let CJ Stroud do what he can with his arm but control all the other things. Rivalry games are weird and the Wolverines are finally over the mental hump with the Buckeyes and can now play freely. Michigan gets the big win.

Michigan 31 - Ohio State 28

Brandon Justice

Michigan has all the “stuff” to beat Ohio State again — a madly efficient rushing attack behind a menacing o-line & the second-best scoring defense in college football that doubles as the best tackling unit (PFF). Michigan is fine giving up small chunks to prevent explosive plays, Ohio State’s bread & butter. But the Buckeyes are a bit different this year; they've addressed the loss with a defensive overhaul & found another God-level wideout in Marvin Harrison, Jr, while C.J. Stroud hasn't missed a beat. Michigan has what it takes to win — but the uncertainties surrounding Heisman contender Blake Corum’s health status coupled with home-field advantage makes it hard to pick against the Buckeyes.

Michigan 31 - Ohio State 35

Dennis Fithian

Keys to the game for Michigan are running the ball and pressuring the quarterback. UM’s top two backs are less than 100%. With their MVP and mismatch out of the backfield a question mark, it’s going to be too big of a mountain to climb. The passing game is just not clicking enough to pick up the slack in a hostile environment in the Horseshoe. Defense needs to keep OSU to under 30 points and UM will have to find some scoring from different sources. If they can find a way it would be a win for the ages.

Michigan 17 - Ohio State 31

Seth Berry

This is a clash between two contrasting styles. OSU has a more diversified offensive attack than Michigan when it comes to a run-pass balance, where Heisman candidate QB CJ Stroud and company like to spread defenses out and hit on the big play and work the ball in space. Michigan, on the other hand, looks to wear opposing teams down in the running game behind its dominant offensive line and Hesiman candidate Blake Corum and No. 2 running back Donovan Edwards. This one is hard to predict without 100% knowing the status of some of Michigan’s key players on the injury front, including Corum, Edwards and defensive end Mike Morris. But if at least one of Corum or Edwards can go, Michigan has a chance to win the rushing battle. And remember, OSU is battling their own injuries in their RB room with Miyan Williams’ and Trevion Henderson’s statuses also in question. The team with the most rushing yards in this game has won the matchup dating back to 2002, and I think UM has a real chance to win the battle on the ground considering the Buckeyes struggled to run it against the two best rushing defenses they faced this season (Iowa and Penn State). Michigan is their toughest test to date on that regard. Marvin Harrison Jr will come up with some plays in the passing game, but I believe Michigan has what it takes to limit OSU’s passing game just enough if they can hold down Egbuka and Fleming. JJ McCarthy and the Wolverines will have to hit on some more plays in the passing game down the field more than they have so far this season, but I think the Wolverines have what it takes to win this game and will get the job done in Columbus and punch their ticket to the Big Ten title game for the second straight year.

Michigan 33 - Ohio State 27

Trevor McCue

Time will tell where this game ranks among the best in the history of this rivalry. With everything on the line, the anticipation matches that of an impending heavyweight title fight. 2006, 2016, 2021 and now 2022. This year feels almost like a sequel. Michigan has locked into the same run-first identity that brought them victory against the Buckeyes last season. Ohio State has made changes to its defense and worked to improve its own run game. OSU has the advantage with the game in Columbus, a place Michigan hasn’t won since 2000. But now they don’t need to convince themselves they can win, they know they can. Obviously, the elephant in the room is the health status of players on both sides of the ball for both teams. I like where things are trending for Michigan and I like the locker room. I’ve said Ohio State by 3 all year, but I’m changing my pick. 2016 redux, Michigan wins by 3.

Michigan 30 - Ohio State 27

Brock Heilig

Here we go. The Game is here. Is this the biggest UM-OSU matchup since 2016? 2006? Regardless, this is one of the biggest games in rivalry history. Whether they’d like to admit it or not, both teams may have been caught looking ahead last week, but for good reason. The winner of this game will likely be the Big Ten champion, will almost certainly be in the College Football Playoff, and it could even decide who wins the Heisman Trophy. This is the biggest regular-season game of the college football season. Michigan hasn’t won in Columbus since 2000 when Drew Henson threw for 303 yards and had four total touchdowns. It may take a similar performance from J.J. McCarthy — who wasn’t even alive to see the aforementioned 2000 game — to get this one done for the Wolverines. I think McCarthy might have it in him, but his receivers haven’t given him hardly any help as of late, and I don’t expect things to all of a sudden start clicking in Columbus. I personally have not been alive to see a Michigan win in Columbus, and ultimately, that leads me to side with the Buckeyes in this game. In 2016, second-ranked Ohio State beat third-ranked Michigan, 30-27. Now, in 2022, I’m predicting the second-ranked Buckeyes to defeat the third-ranked Wolverines by the same score.

Michigan 27 - Ohio State 30

Davis Moseley

This is what everyone expected the B1G to come down to, including Jim Harbaugh. He built this team from the bottom up to beat Ohio State and that's what they are set out to do. Ohio State is undoubtedly a top-three team in the country and unless something unforeseen occurs, will be in the playoff with a win or loss. Michigan doesn't have the same safety blanket. While there is a chance they can get in with a close loss, it remains unlikely. As for the game, the biggest factor is the health of both teams running backs. As much as people want to focus on Blake Corum, the health of the other three backs is incredibly important as well. Michigans need one of their two backs and I would feel much more confident predicting a tight game or even a Michigan win, but I don’t know who is playing. JJ McCarthy has had several opportunities to make a statement and show the country why he is Michigan’s QB, but he hasn't. Michigan's WR room and play call certainly haven't done him any favors, but he has all the talent to be special. The opposite can be said for CJ Stroud, who has an NFL WR room catching his passes. Even on his average days, his receivers make special plays. Ohio State’s offense is deadly and special. Michigan’s defense will face the stiffest challenge anyone in the country will face all season long. Michigan is tougher on both sides of the ball but Ohio State has had a sour taste in their mouth for 365 days and has heard all about how soft they are. They look to make a statement. Michigan wants nothing more than to continue what they started last season. They are primed and ready to go win in Columbus, a place they haven't been since 2018. As for my prediction, I don't know what to say. On one hand, I want to pick Michigan so badly because I think they are a terrible matchup for the Buckeyes. On the other, I think the Wolverines are in for a fight in Columbus. I think McCarthy has a good game throwing the ball.

Michigan 33 - Ohio State 31