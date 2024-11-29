Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Throw the records out the window and forget the spreads, it's The Game and it's finally here as Michigan travels to Columbus to take on Ohio State. Can the Wolverines overcome its struggles to pull off a massive upset? Below are predictions from the Maize & Blue Review staff as the Wolverines take on the Buckeyes.

Josh Henschke

I think Michigan covers the spread here no matter what happens during the game. I know the 'everything goes' mantra happens during the rivalry game but I have to look at this through a realistic lense. I just don't think the Wolverines have to goods to get this done offensively. The defense will make a few plays early but a stalling offense is eventually going to cause the defense to tire out, with Ohio State snapping its three-game losing streak. Ohio State 31, Michigan 17

Trevor McCue

I'm probably just letting my heart take over here, but I have a weird feeling about this game. Michigan spent the bye week and the week against Northwestern preparing for Ohio State. They spend 365 days a year preparing for Ohio State. The Michigan defense has strung together some really good games, and the offense just had their best performance by a mile against Northwestern. Yes, it's Northwestern, but I liked what I saw from Michigan in terms of formations, tendency breakers, play calls, etc. Moore had a bigger role in the offense, and it was obvious. Michigan has nothing to lose, and there's a weird anxiety around Ohio State. Look, the Buckeyes should and are very likely to win this game. If you played it ten times, they probably win 8 or 9. But I think Saturday is going to be the odd ball. Another classic, Michigan shocks Ohio State. Michigan 31 Ohio State 27

Dennis Fithian

The last three years were the best seasons I’ve ever seen from Michigan football. The future looks bright with the commitment of Bryce Underwood. It’s too much to ask for this years team to keep it close against the national championship favorite on the road. On to the bowl season and new beginnings. Ohio State 35, Michigan 13

Brock Heilig

Even when one team is down — like Michigan is this year — this game is still must-see TV. Sure, Ohio State is about a three-touchdown favorite, but looking back through the annals of the rivalry, Michigan is no stranger to pulling off historic upsets. As 17-point underdogs in 1996, the Wolverines held the Buckeyes touchdown-less en route to a 13-9 victory. And who could forget the renowned 1969 game, when Bo Schembechler led Michigan to a monumental 24-12 upset over Woody Hayes’ so-called “Team of the Century”? It’ll take another heroic effort from a fresh contingent of Wolverine legends to pull off the upset in this one. Could they do it? Sure, they could. Will they, though? Well, that’s a different question. If Michigan had any consistent receiving threats outside of Colston Loveland, it’d be a lot easier to pick the Wolverines to do the unthinkable. Ohio State simply has too many weapons, and Michigan doesn’t have enough consistency on offense. Unless Donovan Edwards repeats his performance from two years ago, Michigan will come up short. Ohio State 27, Michigan 16

Seth Berry