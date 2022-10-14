Josh Henschke

I think we all understand that this is Michigan's biggest test and you certainly don't need me spelling that out. However, I have been confident all week that the Wolverines continue to be well-equipped to beat Penn State and I continue to feel that way. I won't be predicting a blowout, I feel these teams will trade scores at some point. I just feel like this is a game that the Nittany Lions could take advantage of if the offense, and defense, make uncharacteristic mistakes.

Michigan 31 - Penn State 24

Brandon Justice

Michigan is as balanced as any team in college football through six games. Against Indiana, it lacked discipline, albeit on some fishy flags. J.J. McCarthy threw his first interception, too. The only way Michigan loses Saturday is if it beats itself, which sounds overzealous for a top 10 matchup—but that's what every team has done against Penn State, who forces the sixth-most turnovers in the country. On paper, the Nittany Lions have an offensive line that fails to protect the passer, with two linemen below a 46.0 pass block grade (against true pass sets) and two others below 35, while the defense has a 114th-best 48.7 tackling grade. Michigan is the best tackling team in the country (91.0). And for all the hype surrounding Penn State’s talented running back room, its 76.5 rush grade is 67th overall. Something's got to give. Too many signs point towards the Wolverines, who should break some tendencies in the season's first big game feel.

Michigan 31 - Penn State 14

Dennis Fithian

First meeting with both teams undefeated since 1997. Until they trail on the scoreboard, Michigan will continue to feature the run game mixed in with calculated shots from JJ McCarthy. Penn State wants to play the same game with a run-first approach while targeting its tight ends. UM has more playmakers, including at QB and that will be the difference.

Michigan 27 - Penn State 21

Zach Libby

What a storyline with Saturday marking the first time in 25 years that Michigan and Penn State enter this matchup both undefeated. The Wolverines will win this game if they’re able to run the ball against a defense that’s allowed less than 400 yards on the ground through five games. Committing to a balanced offense while staying confident that Blake Corum can break out will lead Michigan to the win.

Michigan 34 - Penn State 28

Trevor McCue

Neither team has played their best game yet. Michigan has found its pass rush and other than a strong LT, Penn State and Sean Clifford will be vulnerable. Their two freshman backs have been good, but I wonder if they’re up to this test. I expect a fumble or two. Their TE Strange could be a threat against the Wolverines' linebackers. Penn State thinks they have a great run defense, but analytics say it may be overrated by opponents. That will be the story of the day as Blake Corum builds his case for an invite to New York. Wolverines pull away in the second half again.

Michigan 31 - Penn State 16

Brock Heilig

If people want to argue that Maryland, Iowa and Indiana aren’t that good and that Michigan still hasn’t played any noteworthy teams yet, then fine. Let them argue. Michigan has won all six of its games and ultimately, that’s all that matters. However, Michigan faces an undisputed noteworthy opponent this week as it welcomes 10th-ranked Penn State to Ann Arbor. The Nittany Lions play a very well-rounded, balanced brand of football, much like the Wolverines. I expect this to be a very close and competitive game. I’m tempted to take Penn State in this one, but I think Michigan’s overall talent prevails. There is speculation that Michigan has been holding back on offense, but until I see it, I can’t expect a breakdown game from McCarthy and the receivers. Jake Moody kicks a game-winning 31-yard field goal as time expires.

Michigan 30 - Penn State 28

Davis Moseley

Penn State enters with some impressive road wins but finds itself as a touchdown dog to Michigan. The key is shutting down Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen and Sean Clifford’s legs. If you force Clifford to beat you over the top, Michigan likely wins and covers. The key for Michigan, offensively, is to assert itself physically and keep a clean pocket for J.J. McCarthy to play in. Going up against a very talented defense, McCarthy will have to be careful with the ball. If he keeps the ball safe, Michigan could feast on some downfield shots, which would help open up the run game. Michigan firmly asserts itself as a College Football Playoff caliber team.

Michigan 35 - Penn State 21