Josh Henschke

This is the first test of Michigan's young season. Not because Rutgers is some formidable opponent, it's because it'll test J.J. McCarthy's mental fortitude after coming off a stinker of a game. On paper, the Wolverines should roll but it's clear that the team isn't firing on all cylinders yet. It never has to be pretty but a win is a win. The Wolverines win a grind-it-out game with a strong second-half performance. Michigan 30, Rutgers 10

Trevor McCue

I've been predicting a complete game from Michigan from week 1 and I'm going back to the well again. While we may not have learned a lot about this team during the 3 game non-conference, I think we did learn a few things. Despite saying the offseason noise wasn't a distraction, it clearly has been. Sure we all laughed and said, "That's pure Harbaugh" when it was announced 4 different coaches would serve as head coach in Jim Harbaugh's absence. This was clearly a mistake. And yes, we said this team would be a well-oiled machine even without Harbaugh on the side. Clearly, we were wrong. Jim Harbaugh returns to the sidelines, every coach returns to their roles, and Michigan returns to looking like Michigan. I actually don't think the games have been as bad as most, aside from McCarthy's 3 interceptions. But I am willing to throw that away to a game plan that saw JJ looking deep and not in the short and intermediate areas where he thrives. No one was harder on McCarthy last week than McCarthy, he'll bounce back. Blake Corum looked like Blake Corum last week, and with the starters likely staying in longer this week I think we will see Donovan Edwards return to form as well. Meanwhile, the defense has been one of the best in the country despite some serious injuries. I know Rutgers looks decent, but UNLV is actually better than Virginia Tech. Give me the bounce back, a nice win to start the Big Ten season. Michigan 38, Rutgers 3

Dennis Fithian

It will be interesting to see what Michigan’s offensive game plan will be against Rutgers. After turning the ball over four times (3 INTs) last week will UM return to its ground game that has served them so well the last two years? Surely the Scarlet Knights' head coach Greg Schiano will commit to stopping the run after watching the BG game. While the game is still in the balance I guess we will see much more of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards than the first three games. Those two have been ramping up for conference play and after last week should get the chance to show everyone that, while passing the ball more is something UM wants to do, grinding it out with the running game is still a big-time option. JJ McCarthy can still be a ‘gunslinger’ but UM will want to get his confidence back with high-percentage throws. I’m interested to see if UM takes what the defense gives them. The Wolverines' defense has been stellar, but this will clearly be the biggest test they’ve faced. Ready to see if the interior defensive line can rise to the occasion as they will be the key on defense. Michigan 27, Rutgers 16

Brock Heilig

All signs point to Michigan being done with its nonchalant style of play that it featured in the non-conference, and it’s time for the Wolverines to begin their quest toward a third consecutive Big Ten title. It begins with Rutgers, whom the Wolverines hold an eight-game win streak over. All eyes will be on J.J. McCarthy and how he responds after his worst game in a Michigan uniform. Does he sulk and let mistakes compound? Or does he display a short memory and look as sharp as he did in the first two weeks? Rutgers is better than usual, and the Scarlet Knights have given Michigan some fits in years past, but Greg Schiano’s squad doesn’t have what it takes to pull off an upset. U-M currently boasts a 15-game Big Ten win streak, and with a win over Rutgers, the 2021-23 Wolverines will tie the 1996-98 Michigan teams with the longest conference win streak since the early ‘90s, when the 1990-92 Wolverines won 19 in a row. Michigan 35, Rutgers 13

Seth Berry

Rutgers comes to this Big House this weekend, and Greg Schiano’s team never back down from the challenge from a physicality standpoint. The matchups in the trenches will be intriguing, with Michigan’s running attack going against Rutgers’ stout run defense, and on the flip side, the Scarlet Knights' run game, which has been good this year, going against Michigan’s front. Ultimately, I think plays are going to have to be made through the air, with Michigan being more equipped to do that with the better QB and receivers all around. If the Wolverines can open up the passing game, it should cause the Scarlet Knights to get on their heels a bit and open up some rushing lanes as the game goes. Rutgers hangs early, but Michigan gradually pulls away as this one goes along. Michigan 31, Rutgers 14

Nelson Hubbell