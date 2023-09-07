Josh Henschke

With the way UNLV runs its offense, this sets up perfectly in the hands of Michigan. If the Rebels are forced to throw the ball, the defense should feast on a quarterback who struggled mightily against Bryant last week. For the Wolverines itself, this should be another game where you want to get out of there healthy and unscathed and the program is equipped to do that. I don't see this as a challenge as the first measuring stick game for U-M is still weeks away. Michigan 45, UNLV 7

Trevor McCue

Michigan left week 1 impressive in many areas with work to do in others. They say a team takes its biggest jump from week 1 to week 2. We’ll see that with a Michigan team that was shaking off rust and still figuring out some things from camp. The running game, and OL play, should improve especially with Sherrone Moore back on the sidelines. Another big day from JJ should be incoming as well. The Michigan defense was fantastic against ECU and it should be again with the possible returns of Will Johnson and Rod Moore. I expect a similar victory, but one that fans are happier about. Michigan 45, UNLV 7

Dennis Fithian

Share the wealth or more of the same? This should be another stress-free exhibition-type game with the wrinkle of two head coaches and a focus on the ‘Michigan Method’. I was ready to scrap the rotation on the offensive line after last week but then remembered that BG is the next opponent and this is why Harbaugh has the luxury of this open competition. A sharp crisp game from the starters with lots of players getting game reps is the plan. Rest anyone who is not 100%. Kenneth Grant & Ernest Hausmann looked fantastic in their roles vs. ECU. It would be nice to see a clean game on special teams and something promising from QB2 or QB3. Michigan 38, UNLV 10

Brock Heilig

Jim Harbaugh will be alone on the couch this week as Sherrone Moore makes his return to the field following his one-game suspension. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards both admitted East Carolina did a good job of stopping the run last week, so it will be interesting to see if the return of Moore — the offensive line coach and offensive coordinator — will help the Michigan run game get going. Speaking of going, UNLV runs a Go-Go offense, an uptempo, downhill style of a rushing attack that typically features multiple running backs lined up in the backfield. It’ll be a new challenge for Michigan’s defense, but under Jesse Minter’s coordination, the Wolverines should be more than capable of stopping UNLV’s offense. Barring a breakout performance from Ricky White (something Michigan fans have seen before), the Wolverines should win comfortably. Michigan 42, UNLV 7

Seth Berry

UNLV got off to a great start to a new era with Barry Odom serving in his first year as head coach with a 44-14 Week 1 win over Bryant. However, the Rebels face a much taller task coming to the Big House on Saturday to take on the Wolverines. UNLV gained some huge chunk plays on the ground last week against Bryant from running backs, Vincent Davis, Jai’Den Thomas and QB Doug Brumfield. They will certainly need some more of those chunk plays against Michigan, which will be hard to come by against U-M’s stout front. If Brumfield and UNLV’s offense is forced to become one-dimensional, they are going to have a tough time. I would also imagine Michigan being able to have more success in the run game this week against UNLV’s defense, but would expect the attack to be balanced. The Wolverines dominate both sides of the ball in this one, but I have the Rebels just barely covering the spread. Michigan 45, UNLV 10

Lucas Reimink

This week, UM welcomes Barry Odom’s UNLV squad to the Big House in what’s expected to be another easy win for the Wolverines. The passing game looked crips last week, but the ground game leaves something to be desired after averaging only 3.9 Yards Per Carry against East Carolina. They know they need to iron out the OL, and this game should be a good opportunity to work on it. Now they didn’t have Sherrone Moore for that game, and he’s back this week, so I’m expecting a better performance on the ground for UM. On offense, UNLV runs a unique Go-Go style that could give UM some wrinkles it hasn’t seen before and I expect they have more offensive success than ECU had last week but nothing Michigan shouldn’t be able to handle. Michigan 45, UNLV 10

