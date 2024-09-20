Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. USC

Big Ten play is officially underway for Michigan and it's a big one, as the Wolverines welcome #11 USC to town. With a new quarterback under center this week, will it be enough to get a signature win in the early stages of the season?

Josh Henschke

In every sense of the word, this is a 'prove it' game for Michigan this week. Want to compete with the big dogs of the conference? Prove it. Can the offense look more like one that can sustain a drive without causing a turnover? Prove it. Improving third down defense was an aspect being worked on, is it fixed? Prove it. With the way the offense looks heading into this one, it's got plenty to prove that a change of quarterback was all that was needed to right the wrongs of the previous three weeks. With that, I cannot predict a U-M win this week until I am proven wrong and I would be happy to have a wrong prediction at this point.

Michigan 24, USC 27

Dennis Fithian

Two classic teams meet for the first time in a Big Ten opener with lots to prove. Can UM run to victory behind a QB making his first start behind an unsettled offensive line? Can a Lincoln Riley team that have all been known to be terrific on offense and terrible on defense thru the years tackle like they did against LSU? For Michigan to pull the upset its pass rush and coverage will need timely stops especially on third down where they have struggled. What a huge injection of confidence a win over the Trojans would be for the home team.

USC 27, Michigan 17

Trevor McCue

USC is coming to The Big House. The anxiety around this program has taken some shine off what will be a great college football display. Two legendary programs, two of the best uniforms in sports, in the greatest stadium.

For Michigan, this game feels like a crossroad not just for this season but possibly the trajectory of the Sherrone Moore era. Alex Orji starts to add a spark, but can he pass well enough to help Michigan win? The number has always been 30. Score 30 and don’t give up 30. I’m not sure the offense can score 30, I think the defense can hold. Michigan can pull it off if everything goes right. I’m feeling a close loss.

Michigan 24 USC 27

Brock Heilig

This is a season-defining game for Michigan. Win, and hopes of a fourth consecutive Big Ten title and CFP appearance are still somewhat realistic. Lose, though, and those goals are nothing more than a pipe dream. There’s no telling what Michigan’s offense will look like with Alex Orji under center, but early indications are that it won’t look good. USC quarterback Miller Moss has looked borderline elite through two games this season, and the Trojans are coming off a bye week. Two weeks ago, Texas laid out a perfect blueprint on how to beat Michigan — all USC needs to do is follow it. And it has the pieces to do so. Michigan’s streak of 25 consecutive victories in conference play comes to an end.

Michigan 17, USC 26

Seth Berry

Michigan faces its second tough test of the season. This one, considering how the Texas game went, feels more important as the trajectory of how the Wolverines’ season goes feels very much on the line this Saturday. Moving to Alex Orji over Davis Warren isn’t going to settle many people’s nerves, but if he can take care of the ball and Kirk Campbell and the offense can find ways to use his skill set, they have a chance to keep USC’s defense off balance. Defensively, Michigan needs to play with much more discipline to contain the likes of Miller Moss and the USC playmakers. In the end, I think this is a much different matchup than Texas and one Michigan can win in the trenches if they stick to their roots. Loveland’s status being up in there air makes this hard to predict, but I am going to say Sherrone Moore gets his first huge win as the head man.





Michigan 24, USC 23