In 1981, in fact, he even afforded Illinois a 21-7 lead before laying 70 on them, nine straight touchdowns the difference. Coach “Cheatin’” Mike White got his revenge a couple years later, however, winning the second of two straight home meetings with the Wolverines.

It’s back to lovely Champaign-Urbana for the first time since 2011, and the resumption of a rivalry that’s … well, only a rivalry in the sense that Illinois fans hate Michigan with a passion. It goes back to the late 1970s, when U-M assistant Gary Moeller was hired and then fired after only three seasons, angering Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler to the point that he put up as many points as he could every time he faced the Illini.

It came with a heavy price, however, as most things did during White’s tenure. From the Chicago Tribune:



It was a bitterly cold weekend in January 1982 when California junior college standouts Elton Veals, a running back, and Delton Edwards, a linebacker, visited the campus. Both apparently enrolled at Illinois, but four days later they were on a plane back to California.

That weekend visit triggered a 2 1/2-year NCAA investigation into nearly 175 allegations of recruiting violations by members of White`s staff. When the NCAA finally issued its findings in July 1984, it let stand 47 violations. Most charges concerned meals and housing accommodations in the Champaign-Urbana area.

The Illini were placed on two years` probation, barred from a postseason appearance in 1984, and banned from TV during the 1985 season. After Illinois officials conducted their own investigation into the matter, White and assistant head coach Max McCartney were barred from off-campus recruiting for a year, both had their salaries frozen and scholarships were reduced from 30 to 20 for one year.

- Mike White was already reeling from back-to-back seasons of 4-7 and 3-7-1 when, in December 1987 another letter arrived from the NCAA. This time it contained only three charges. One, however, alleged that in 1985 an Illinois assistant arranged to pay for lodging for potential recruit Hart Lee Dykes, a wide receiver.

It was the last straw for the university administration. White was offered a $300,000 settlement in exchange for his letter of resignation. Illinois was given one year of NCAA probation with no sanctions.

That pretty much sums up the Michigan – Illinois “rivalry.” The Illini find a way to steal one once a decade, on average (minus the Rich Rodriguez years in which they were gifted two), but usually it’s get in, win and get out for the Wolverines. We expect that will be the case again this year.

The picks:

CHRIS BALAS:The clock is ticking on Lovie Smith’s tenure, and the Wolverines aren’t going to show much sympathy. We expect transfer Brandon Peters to sit this one out … a wise move. Michigan 31, Illinois 10

JOHN BORTON:Illinois gives up rushing yards like sumo wrestlers give off sweat beads in a sauna. Michigan backs should be able to break a sweat and even work up a lather on Saturday. If not, this one will be closer than it ought to be, and Johnny Message Board will post some big numbers come Saturday night.Michigan 34, Illinois 17

AUSTIN FOX: A Big Ten team should not go eight years between visits to another conference member’s home stadium (even if it is Illinois, with 2011 being the last time U-M played in Champaign). It looks like we may never get the Michigan/Brandon Peters reunion party (he’s likely out for tomorrow’s game, and the two teams don’t play next year), though it probably wouldn’t have impacted the outcome one bit.

This one should get ugly on Saturday, though it won’t be an accurate indicator as to how far Michigan has come since the Wisconsin loss. The true answer to that question will come next week at Penn State. Michigan 44, Illinois 10

CLAYTON “Don’t forget the ‘Y’ in my last name’’ SAYFIE: The U-M offense will take a step forward against a weak opponent in Illinois. This is the first road game since the Wisconsin debacle, and the Wolverines will come out with something to prove and a sense of urgency knowing the meat of their schedule is looming. Michigan 42, Illinois 7.

DOUG SKENE:Michigan needs to find its offensive groove and fast because the schedule is gonna get real in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, I have not seen enough to think that this offense is going to magically snap into true speed in space. I look for the defense to play another strong game. Michigan 21, Illinois 13

DOUG KARSCH: Road games can be tough if the home team gets off to a good start. The belief starts on the other sideline, the fans get excited and a favorite on the road can start to pucker. So the plan ... force a quick 3 and out, DPJ returns a punt for a TD and with 13:15 to go in the 1st quarter it's 7-0. Don't give up an opening 80 yard drive or fumble in your first possession.Michigan 31,Illinois 13



