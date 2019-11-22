The Hoosiers have some playmakers, actually moved the ball at Penn State in a 34-27 moral victory in Happy Valley (the Hoosiers’ biggest win since the Bill Mallory era) and — in a sign that they’ve truly arrived — didn’t open as a double-digit home underdog against Michigan.

In all seriousness, Indiana has gotten better, and this is one of those games in which it seems the Hoosiers are due to break through … kind of like Minnesota in 2005. The Golden Gophers had been chipping away at U-M and were on the verge of a breakthrough in 2003, up four scores, before Braylon Edwards, John Navarre and Co. ripped their hearts out with a late comeback (free day’s subscription to the person who first tells us whose interception return for touchdown led the comeback in that one).



The Gophers got the injured Wolverines in 2005 in Ann Arbor, no less … is this the year IU, which has played U-M tough over the last several games (including two overtime contests), finally breaks through?

We’re all going with ‘No’ … but we’ve been wrong before — especially former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene, who just doesn’t seem to have a finger on the pulse of this year’s squad. Of course, he’d argue that his five Big Ten championships rings are getting in the way … regardless, pick it up, big fella.

Congratulations to last week’s winner. New guy Clayton Sayfie, a stellar addition to our staff, predicted the blowout and wins the right to have his dry cleaning picked up by Austin “Alvin” Fox this week (relax, Austin — he doesn’t have any).

This week’s winner receives two tickets to the Michigan State – Maryland game in East Lansing next week … you just have to pick them up yourselves (there’s a stack of them on every Subway counter in the state).

The picks:

CHRIS BALAS: Peyton Ramsey is a solid quarterback, and he’s got an outstanding receiving corps. This will be the biggest test of the year for the U-M secondary, though we fully expect it to meet the challenge. The key is to make this offense one-dimensional and slow big back Stevie Scott.

The Hoosiers will be fired up but fall short. Michigan 30, Indiana 13

JOHN BORTON: The odd-year versions of The Game have recently been preceded by The Overtime Game, at Indiana. It says here Michigan improves, and wins this one in 60 minutes — but it won’t be easy. Michigan 34, Indiana 23

AUSTIN FOX: Michigan has seemingly flipped a switch over the last several weeks and is playing its best ball of the season, but this will still be an incredibly difficult game nonetheless. Tomorrow’s showdown has all the makings of another typical Michigan/Indiana matchup that comes down to the fourth quarter and perhaps even the final possession, though this will be the best IU crew U-M has seen under Harbaugh. This game is a complete tossup and could easily go either way. Michigan 27, Indiana 20

EJ HOLLAND: Indiana may be ranked, but I’m not buying the Hoosiers. Could this be a close game? Of course. It’s on the road, and there may be some weather. But Michigan is playing high level football and won’t be caught looking ahead to Ohio State. Michigan 30, Indiana 16

CLAYTON SAYFIE: Michigan has beaten Indiana in the four meetings (needing overtime twice) under Jim Harbaugh by a combined 35 points. The Hoosiers are sandwiched between two rivalry games for the Wolverines, making it seem like a classic trap game. However, considering how tough Indiana has been for Harbaugh's teams, don't expect them to be taken lightly. It seems as if Indiana has been building toward winning a big game for 5+ years, but do they have enough gas left in the tank in week 13 to rise up and knock off a surging Michigan team? I'm not so sure. Michigan 34, Indiana 17

DOUG SKENE: I've seen this movie before. Michigan has built mid-season momentum and expectations are rising to finally get over the big Ohio State hurdle at the end of the year. I sure hope this movie re-make is different because Indiana has their best team in 10 years and they are not afraid of anyone. Look no further than the last 3 games Michigan has played against the Hoosiers to see that they have taken the Wolverines to the wire.

I am not stopping by the concession stand at the movie theater to get any blue Kool-Aid before the game starts. However, I do think there is going to be a different look and feel to how Michigan attacks and plays Indiana this year. Keep a close eye on how Don Brown defends and attacks this offense. Michigan 35, Indiana 21

DOUG KARSCH: It appears IU top WR Whop Philyor won't play as he was still in concussion protocol as of Thursday. Meanwhile IU is on Thanksgiving break and it will be interesting to see is there is much (if any) student support. Everyone knows IU is a tough out. And I expect the Hoosiers to get off to a quick start. Michigan slowly starts to chip away with an effective run game behind Charbonnet and Haskins. Eventually the Wolverines get it done in a game that doesn't even go to overtime. Michigan 26, Indiana 20