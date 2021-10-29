Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football At Michigan State
It’s the biggest game in the Michigan – MSU rivalry since 1999, when receiver Plaxico Burress shot the Spartans over the top with a big game in a 34-31 win. MSU coach Mel Tucker hopes to give the green and white faithful one last, great memory before possibly leaving for greener — yellower? — pastures, following the Nick Saban tradition of leaving as soon as humanly possible after having some success in East Lansing.
That it’s LSU surfacing again … can’t make this stuff up.
Alas, “Midnight Mel” as he’s known in Boulder, Colo. has hinted he’s totally focused on the task at hand, and who are we to not believe him?
Oh … right.
As the AP wrote, “Michigan State had Tucker on a short list of possible replacements for Mark Dantonio, who showed the extent of his loyalty to the school and players by announcing his retirement the day before a new crop of recruits signed with the Spartans — and a few weeks after receiving a $4.3 million bonus.
“A few months after Tucker was famously quoted saying, ‘There's no transfer portal in the real world,’ he went out and proved himself wrong.'"
He’s gotten there by following the Bill Snyder Kansas State model, turning MSU into Transfer Portal U. to change the program’s fortunes overnight. And it’s worked. Whether it’s a sustainable model has yet to be seen, but it’s been successful this year, anyway, putting the program in the mix in the Big Ten East after it was picked to finish last in the conference.
Free agency has a way of being the big equalizer, something Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh probably didn’t consider when he was advocating for one-time transfers with no penalties (especially since he’s limited in who he can take), and it’s the primary reason this figures to be an outstanding game Saturday.
Michigan State has weapons on offense, while U-M has played outstanding team defense. The Spartans have the better quarterback numbers wise and the home crowd behind it, but Harbaugh has yet to lose in East Lansing.
Neither team has beaten an opponent that’s currently ranked, and we have no idea how good either squad really is. We’ll learn a bit more about each team Saturday in what should be a fun atmosphere.
Congratulations to last week’s winner, who chooses to remain anonymous in accepting his winnings. This week’s champion gets to cane Doug Skene like a piñata when he finishes last for the eighth straight week.
This week's picks:
CHRIS BALAS: We'll learn a lot about both of these teams Saturday, but we expect Michigan to bring its 'A' game effort wise, something it didn't do last year. If they play a clean game, they emerge victorious. Having played in great environments at Wisconsin and Nebraska helps. MICHIGAN 27, Michigan State 23
JOHN BORTON: No extra second, 20 years later. No nine-yard first-down chains. And no Kookaburra Fire Drill on the final snap. This one's all about tougher, more motivated, and most mistake-free. It won't be easy, but most invasions aren't.. MICHIGAN 23, MICHIGAN STATE 20
CLAYTON SAYFIE: While they shouldn't have lost to a Michigan State team that finished dead last in the Big Ten East last season, the Wolverines, riddled with opt-outs and injuries, weren't 24.5 points better than the Spartans last year. It was still an embarrassment, and one that cornerback Vincent Gray said that he's blessed to have. This year's group seems more than motivated and excited to return to a stadium in which the Maize and Blue haven't lost since 2014. Michigan has the better run game and defense. The Spartans struggled mightily against the top two defenses they've played against — Nebraska and Indiana, the only two competent defenses they've played, if we're being honest — and this Michigan group is the best they'll have seen to this point, by far.
Cade McNamara has a bounce-back game, and the Wolverines come back to Ann Arbor with an ugly looking lumberjack wearing maize pants and an undefeated record. MICHIGAN 31, MICHIGAN STATE 21
ANTHONY BROOME: Here we go. It doesn’t feel like there’s ever been a battle for Paul Bunyan with this much on the line, even moreso for Michigan. This is one it feels like it can’t lose if the culture shift is for real in Ann Arbor. Their goals will still be ahead of them regardless of result, but to truly control their destiny moving forward means taking care of business in their own state.
Michigan’s pass rush is unlike anything MSU has seen and the Wolverines feel better up front on both sides of the ball. Like the Nebraska game, Michigan will have to hold off a hard-charging and explosive offense late, but a late Jake Moody field goal will put them over the edge.. MICHIGAN 26, MICHIGAN STATE 24
DOUG SKENE: This one is going a tight one. MSU has weapons, Michigan has defense. If Michigan plays clean, they will win a close one. MICHIGAN 24, MICHIGAN STATE 23
DOUG KARSCH: Michigan State's explosive weapon on the outside are a problem. Michigan needs to get to the quarterback or MSU can hit them with some explosive plays.
The turnover bug came out of nowhere last week -- it's something to watch Saturday. Michigan's run game is legit, and when they couldn't run it as well (against Wisconsin), the Wolverines still put up 38 points. MSU's return game is dangerous but Michigan has an advantage at kicker.
Close game. A toss up. MICHIGAN STATE 21, MICHIGAN 20
