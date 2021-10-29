Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football At Michigan State

It’s the biggest game in the Michigan – MSU rivalry since 1999, when receiver Plaxico Burress shot the Spartans over the top with a big game in a 34-31 win. MSU coach Mel Tucker hopes to give the green and white faithful one last, great memory before possibly leaving for greener — yellower? — pastures, following the Nick Saban tradition of leaving as soon as humanly possible after having some success in East Lansing. That it’s LSU surfacing again … can’t make this stuff up. Alas, “Midnight Mel” as he’s known in Boulder, Colo. has hinted he’s totally focused on the task at hand, and who are we to not believe him?

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGlsZSBJIGFtIGZsYXR0ZXJlZCB0byBiZSBjb25zaWRlcmVkIGZv ciB0aGUgSEMgam9iIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNV X0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfZm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+LCBJIGFtIGNvbW1pdHRlZCB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NVQnVmZnNGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q1VCdWZmc0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RoZUJ1aWxkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGhlQnVpbGQ8L2E+IG9mIG91ciBwcm9ncmFtLCBp dHMgZ3JlYXQgYXRobGV0ZXMsIGNvYWNoZXMgJmFtcDsgc3VwcG9ydGVycy4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1VuZmluaXNo ZWRCdXNpbmVzcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1VuZmluaXNoZWRCdXNpbmVzczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQnVmZnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0J1ZmZzPC9hPjxicj48YnI+V2UgYXJlIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SZWxlbnRsZXNzP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUmVsZW50bGVzczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0N1bHR1 cmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDdWx0dXJl PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGhl QnVpbGQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUaGVC dWlsZDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNZWwgVHVja2VyIChAQ29hY2hfbXR1Y2tl cikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9tdHVja2Vy L3N0YXR1cy8xMjI2MjMwMjAzNDUxNDY1NzI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDgsIDIwMjA8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Oh … right. As the AP wrote, “Michigan State had Tucker on a short list of possible replacements for Mark Dantonio, who showed the extent of his loyalty to the school and players by announcing his retirement the day before a new crop of recruits signed with the Spartans — and a few weeks after receiving a $4.3 million bonus.

“A few months after Tucker was famously quoted saying, ‘There's no transfer portal in the real world,’ he went out and proved himself wrong.'" He’s gotten there by following the Bill Snyder Kansas State model, turning MSU into Transfer Portal U. to change the program’s fortunes overnight. And it’s worked. Whether it’s a sustainable model has yet to be seen, but it’s been successful this year, anyway, putting the program in the mix in the Big Ten East after it was picked to finish last in the conference. Free agency has a way of being the big equalizer, something Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh probably didn’t consider when he was advocating for one-time transfers with no penalties (especially since he’s limited in who he can take), and it’s the primary reason this figures to be an outstanding game Saturday. Michigan State has weapons on offense, while U-M has played outstanding team defense. The Spartans have the better quarterback numbers wise and the home crowd behind it, but Harbaugh has yet to lose in East Lansing. Neither team has beaten an opponent that’s currently ranked, and we have no idea how good either squad really is. We’ll learn a bit more about each team Saturday in what should be a fun atmosphere. Congratulations to last week’s winner, who chooses to remain anonymous in accepting his winnings. This week’s champion gets to cane Doug Skene like a piñata when he finishes last for the eighth straight week. This week's picks: