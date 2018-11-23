So here we are … Michigan at Ohio State for all the marbles.

And we don’t have to tell you the guys in stripes haven’t exactly put their Buckeyes Underoos back in the drawer the last few years. The national media has done it for you.

Chad Henne had a noodle for an arm in 2007, and Mike Hart was banged up for two of four games against the Buckeyes, for example. Devin Gardner broke his foot during the 2013 game the Wolverines lost by a point in Ann Arbor, forcing U-M to throw and go for two on its last chance play, and John O’Korn was last year’s quarterback.

Flat out, the breaks have not gone U-M’s way in the Ohio State series over the past decade-plus, and former (and disgraced) head coach Jim Tressel admitted it took some luck to win as many as he did against the Wolverines (in addition to enticements like free tattoos, etc. we assume).

For U-M, it’s well past time the Wolverines won this game and got to the Big Ten Championship game. It’s stupid that it hasn’t happened yet, frankly, though everyone outside of Ohio knows J.T. Barrett was short and Michigan should have been there two years ago.

Well … again, most of the marbles. There’s still a pesky Northwestern team the winner will have to go through to win the Big Ten Championship, and while some look at that as a formality, it’s going to be tough for the winner to match the intensity of Saturday’s game.

So it’s time, and the Wolverines appear to have the better team, the more cohesive team and still have that revenge intangible they've used to their advantage much of the year. Will it result in Michigan’s first win in Columbus since 2000? We’ll find out soon enough.



The picks:

Chris Balas: There aren’t many worse places to be than Columbus in November. The trip down usually involves some disgusting, hairy rear ends mooning any car with a Michigan plate that has the audacity to drive down High Street … and it gets even worse when the Buckeyes’ male fans get involved.

This is a game the Wolverines should win. It’s past time the breaks and the calls evened out. Michigan 27, Ohio State 23

John Borton: The most important game since Jim Harbaugh hit town again features an old-time feel, even though a win earns only a chance at a Big Ten championship. JT was short, but the Wolverines don’t intend to be this time around. Michigan 27 Ohio State 20

Brandon Brown: Jim Harbaugh has Michigan where many people thought he would in year four and he needs to win in Columbus — badly. Not just for this year and the Big Ten championship and college football playoff but for himself. He wants it more than anyone and he certainly looks poised to get it.

On the field, U-M’s defense is going to make scoring very tough for Ohio State and the offense should be able to move the ball against the Buckeyes just like everyone has. It’s in Columbus and it’s essentially a tossup game, but Michigan needs it and should get it. Michigan 27, Ohio State 17

Austin Fox: A victory in this series is long overdue for Michigan, as is winning a Big Ten championship. The Wolverines can only accomplish these things one step at a time, though, and that means winning in Columbus needs to occur first — and oh, how sweet it’ll be once they do. Michigan 27, Ohio State 24

Andrew Hussey: Michigan has shown itself to be the better team than Ohio State all season long. Harbaugh finally records his first victory over the Buckeyes and gets Michigan to the Big Ten Championship Game. Michigan 24, Ohio State 17

Drew Hallett: This is the year. Michigan has the better team, the better matchups and better coaching than Ohio State. The Wolverines have been trending upwards, and the Buckeyes have been teetering for weeks. That doesn't change Saturday, and Michigan beats the Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2000. Michigan 27, Ohio State 20

Doug Skene: Michigan’s offense must find ways to get to 31 points or more. The defense will make big plays late to preserve its mark in Michigan football history. Michigan 31, Ohio State 28

Adam Ghabour: Jake Moody will make one field and miss one. Michigan will give up two big play touchdown passes to Dwayne Haskins and the OSU receivers but stay strong and finish the game with a win. Michigan 31, Ohio State 24