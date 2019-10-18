What the hell has happened to the team that was the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten, odds-on favorites to win every game on the schedule?

Michigan travels to Happy Valley Saturday night to take on Penn State, and the Wolverines are a 9.5-point underdog.

This trip was never going to be easy, but a two-score dog to this PSU team … well, we wouldn’t have called it. Before the season we picked Wisconsin as the toughest road trip on the schedule. We’re confident we nailed that one and that U-M will keep this one closer than the Big Ten opener, but still …



Michigan has the talent to compete with the Nittany Lions, but the offense that rolled over them last year hasn’t progressed as expected. The offensive line still can’t run against physical defenses, quarterback Shea Patterson is a shell of himself and the U-M offense doesn’t seem all that interested in protecting the football.

Other than that, everything’s looking good.

We suspect the defense will hold up nicely Saturday night against the Nittany Lions. They might have to score a touchdown or two, though, to help Michigan pull this one out.

Congratulations to last week’s winner (there really wasn’t one. Nobody was close). This week’s wins the 5,000 gallons of Peachy Paterno ice cream The Creamery in State College has left over from years past, shunned by “outsiders who just don't get Joe.”

The picks:

CHRIS BALAS: This used to be one of the best road trips in the Big Ten. Then Penn State lost a dozen or two straight to the Wolverines, the fans got nasty and … well, we all know what happened after that.

Now it’s stay in DuBois (a comfortable hour out), get in, cover an ugly loss and get out. Penn State 26, Michigan 13

JOHN BORTON: One team has taken care of the football through half a season. One hasn’t. IF Michigan can change that dynamic for a game — like it did against Iowa — it comes away from Happy Valley a winner. That’s a tall order. Penn State 24, Michigan 17

AUSTIN FOX: The narrative is seemingly always the same for Michigan in recent years in road games against quality opponents, and frankly, it’s gotten incredibly old: compete for a bit (or sometimes not), but then wilt once adversity hits and things get tough. This year’s team has given us no reason to think the storyline will be any different on Saturday. Penn State 31, Michigan 14

EJ HOLLAND: Michigan has been getting crucified this season, but it’s important to note this is still a ranked 5-1 football team. U-M is capable of going on the road and winning this game.

The defense flexed its muscle against Iowa and will do the same vs. PSU. The offense obviously needs to step up. Michigan 20, Penn State 18

CLAYTON SAYFIE: U-M's run game came to life last week, and it will need to be even better Saturday against a much tougher opponent. This is a good PSU team, but Trace McSorley, DeSean Hamilton and Saquon Barkley will not be suiting up for the Nittany Lions this year. And, despite some thinking it's impossible to win a game in this environment, PSU is 7-8 in "white out" games.

U-M will win the game after playing its best game to date and getting another big special teams play. Michigan 28, Penn State 24

DOUG KARSCH: It will take a near flawless performance (or some luck) to go into State College and survive a whiteout. Michigan hasn't had a turnover free game in 10 contests dating back to last year’s game against Rutgers. Do they snap that streak? It feels like they will have to, just to give themselves a shot. I would also think Shea Patterson will need 10-plus carries in the zone read game for the offense to reach maximum output.

Another problem -- who's healthy? And who isn't? Hard to see this one working out. The defense keeps Michigan in it for much of the game, but a late PSU TD seals the deal. Penn State 20, Michigan 7

DOUG SKENE: Hi, my name is Michigan and I have a turnover problem. For that reason alone I make it hard on myself to win football games. I wish it weren’t so, but we must face reality.

All the indicators, stats, and records point to another loss for Michigan against a ranked team on the road and I cannot ignore those trends any longer. I expect the defense to keep Michigan in this ballgame late but it won’t be enough to overcome the Michigan offense not getting to 35 points or more. Penn State 27, Michigan 17