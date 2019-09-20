As for that weather ... yeah. There's a solid chance for thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, so it could be one of those long, long days (start at noon - finish at midnight?).

Not just the weather, either. The Wolverines haven't won in Badgerland since 2001, having lost four straight in the land of cheese and kielbasa, and have looked bad in defeat.

Jim Harbaugh's fifth Michigan Wolverines team travels to Madison to take on Wisconsin this weekend, and the forecast is gloomy.

Madison is considered a wonderful college town, but while U-M hasn't had the horror stories of, say, the trips to Columbus, there have been some interesting moments. Former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene remembered having batteries thrown at him when his teams took the field in the early 1990s.. One former team manager recalled a trip in the early 1990s that was even more eventful.



"No joke about the batteries," he said. "We we went up there in '93, they'd put pennies and batteries in the marshmallows and throw them at us. They also dumped a giant, Costco-sized vat of mustard on to (defensive lineman) Trent Zenkiewicz at the half, who promptly went upstairs and puked.

"Good times."

Now that they're actually winning in Wisconsin, that's just considered a waste of good bratwurst topping. Back then, though, they were just mean (and, if we're honest, probably inebriated).

Congrats to all of our winners last week ... Austin Fox takes credit for the "bye" win since he didn't lose a lunch bet this week. This weeks' winner receives a week's worth of Johnsonville Brats and Zenk's mustard-stained jersey.

Keep it classy, Madison. Keep it classy.

The picks:

CHRIS BALAS: This is the week Michigan's offense puts it all together and comes out throwing, hitting on all cylinders.

That's the hope.

The realty: They've probably got some work to do before they're ready to beat a good team on the road. WISCONSIN 23, MICHIGAN 20

JOHN BORTON: Injuries, inconsistency, and too many big mistakes left Michigan starting slowly in the opener, and fighting for its life in the follow-up. Now comes Wisconsin at Camp Randall, and a test for which the Wolverines might not be ready. The busses go to Madison by way of Missouri this time around, with a “Show Me” sense pervading, and U-M determined to do just that. WISCONSIN 27, MICHIGAN 20

AUSTIN FOX: A loss on Saturday in Madison wouldn’t end Michigan’s College Football Playoff/Big Ten titles hopes, but the Wolverines would likely need to be perfect from here on out to make it to the former. Sure, there are plenty of questions about how U-M’s defense will hold up against Jonathan Taylor and the Badger rushing attack, but the real intrigue lies with the Maize and Blue offense. Will they finally start clicking and flash the big play abilities that so many were expecting of them coming into the year? Or will Patterson’s oblique injury continue to hinder him and the offense in general?

The answer is probably somewhere in between, which won’t be enough to get a big road win. WISCONSIN 24, MICHIGAN 14

EJ HOLLAND: After two subpar performances, Michigan will find a way to rise to the occasion at Wisconsin. On paper, this is an extremely tough matchup. But the Wolverines have played Wisconsin well under Jim Harbaugh. MICHIGAN 27, WISCONSIN 23

DOUG KARSCH: Thunderstorms in the forecast for Madison. Who does that benefit? The team that runs the ball better. That is Wisconsin. If there is a speed-in-space element we have yet to see? And does it work in a driving rainstorm? I guess we will see. WISCONSIN 17, MICHIGAN 10

DOUG SKENE: All the indicators are there that point Michigan coming up short against the Badgers. The turnover margin must be fixed or this one will be ugly.

As much as it pains me to say it, Wiscy will beat my beloved Wolverines. WISCONSIN 31, MICHIGAN 24