Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football at Wisconsin

Wisconsin football has come a long way in the last 30 years. Some would argue the Badgers have been the second-most consistent Big Ten program to Ohio State in that period, in fact, having replaced Michigan.

Barry Alvarez was the architect of it all in the early 1990s, famously stating Badgers fans 'had better get their season tickets now, because before long they won't be able to' during his first press conference. He later went on to become the school's athletic director, and — of course — they'll celebrate Saturday as Barry Alvarez Day in Madison in tribute to the man who saved a once moribund program.

Ask any O-lineman who played here 2007 and before and they'd tell you it's reminiscent of what Michigan used to be.

Yes, the Badgers play in the Big Ten West Division, but you can only play who's on the schedule, and they've done that well. They have an identity, and while it's not always sexy, the Badgers usually find a way to wear opponents down and pick up grind-it-out victories.

So, expect a fired up but late arriving crowd Saturday. The latter is the good news — the stadium doesn't usually fill up until the second quarter due to the 11 .am. Central start, after the students have worked off (or eliminated the rest of) the previous night's beer and cheesy bratwursts in various ways — so it's not as intimidating as it might normally be.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh knows the importance of getting off to a good start, having been on the other end of it the last two years in embarrassing losses.

"It will be an adjustment. That’s a tough environment for an opposing offense to play, maybe tests your poise," Harbaugh said. "Your ability to communicate verbally, non-verbally ... it's definitely an added element to overcome.

"It’s been a race for our team to improve in a lot of areas. Starting fast was one that plagued us in 2019 and 2020, when we went up there the last time. It’s been a big point of emphasis for our team. We've made a lot of improvement there."

But this is a different challenge. While the Badgers are last in the country in turnover margin, we expect that to get tightened up. You can't rely on that, especially when you aren't know for turning teams over.

In addition, that defense is for real. It's going to be tough sledding running the ball.

In short, this will be a tough one.

The Picks:

CHRIS BALAS: Would love to believe this is the weekend Jim Harbaugh gets his first huge road win as Michigan's head coach, but not feeling it. Wisconsin's O-line has struggled, but it will still be the toughest U-M has faced. We don't know how good the U-M interior line is, but we think Wisconsin's defense is legit. Cade McNamara's first start in a hostile environment, first road game of the year ... WISCONSIN 23, MICHIGAN 13

JOHN BORTON: Michigan can overcome this prediction with an improved passing attack and by not dropping the picks Graham Mertz serves up. Catch it on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and it's a different ball game.

WISCONSIN 20, MICHIGAN 17

CLAYTON SAYFIE: Michigan very well might be the better team, but that doesn't matter on a week-to-week basis in college football. Camp Randall is an extremely tough environment, and the Badgers are a bad matchup for the Wolverines. Whoever makes the least amount of mistakes will come out on top. This is essentially a toss up and could go either way, but I'll go with a tight Wisconsin win in a low-scoring affair. WISCONSIN 14, MICHIGAN 13

DOUG SKENE: Michigan is No. 5 in the nation for rushing offense and No. 116 for passing offense. Wisconsin: No. 1 in the nation for rushing defense and No. 38 in passing defense.

Those stats indicate a great opportunity for the U-M O-line to prove to all that they are for real. Their mouths should be foaming when they take the field. The U-M defense is much improved and should also be drooling to get after an underwhelming Wiscy offense.

Recent history and program patterns for tough road games do not bode well for U-M. It's almost been a generation since Michigan win at Wisconsin. It's time for this team to find a way to break through. As much as I want to see that happen, I have not seen enough from the Michigan passing attack to make the think it will. WISCONSIN 24, MICHIGAN 17

DOUG KARSCH: What is real? Michigan's run offense, which is fifth in the country? OR Wisconsin's run defense, which is No. 1 against the run and has allowed 69 yards on 69 carries?

Two of Wisconsin's opponents have been awful on the ground in games against other opponents. Notre Dame averaged 2.9 yards- per-carry against Purdue, Toledo and Florida State. Penn State averaged 3.5 yards-per-carry against Auburn, Ball State and Villanova.

When Michigan has thrown it, they have been efficient ... 20th in the country in Pass Efficiency. The key remains, turnovers. Michigan has none. Wisconsin's QB has six all by himself.

Michigan gets just enough pass rush to force another pair of turnovers from Graham Mertz. MICHIGAN 19, WISCONSIN 13