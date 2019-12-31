Quick answer — that Shea Patterson had a hell of a season and the Wolverines and Crimson Tide were meeting in the first round of the College Football Playoff, probably after U-M had beaten Ohio State.

If someone had told you before the season that three of the four Heisman Trophy finalists were transfer quarterbacks and that Michigan would be playing Alabama in a bowl game, what would you think?

Alas, the Wolverines and 'Bama are meeting in the Citrus Bowl, both coming off disappointing finishes to their seasons with losses to their rivals. OSU trounced Michigan and Auburn got by the Crimson Tide because backup quarterback Mac Jones threw a couple pick-sixes.

The line opened with Alabama a touchdown favorite, which seemed absurdly low. It actually moved in Michigan's favor to 'Bama -6.5, which makes us wonder what everyone knows that we don't. The Crimson Tide has better athletes at most positions, and one of its biggest advantages (its offensive line vs. U-M's defensive line) is even more pronounced with redshirt junior Mike Dwumfour out with a shoulder injury and senior Carlo Kemp gimpy.

We'd say "bet the house," but every time we do, something really strange seems to happen (like Clayton Sayfie winning staff picks).

It seems clear, however, that U-M is going to have to score a lot of points to win and hope for a few breaks from the 'Bama offense.

The good news — the Wolverines seem to have taken this one seriously, all appearing to be in good shape and excited to face Wednesday's monumental challenge. So ... never say never.

The regular season ended with a three-game staff picks winning streak by our OSU victor. We're hopeful it will get a bit more competitive here in the near future, starting with this year's Citrus Bowl. The winner gets ... well, the right to say he was the guy who ended the longest winning streak of the season.

Good luck.

The picks:

CHRIS BALAS: Alabama is one of the five most talented teams in the nation and would be in the playoff with a few breaks. Michigan, meanwhile, is banged up at key positions and is out-athleted at many positions. It will be a pleasant surprise if this one is close in the fourth quarter. Alabama 45, Michigan 24

JOHN BORTON: Alabama is one hip-check away from the playoff, but can still go on the power play. Alabama 45, Michigan 27

AUSTIN FOX: Michigan appears to be heading into this year’s bowl game with the right mindset and attitude (unlike last season), but will it be enough? Alabama’s mental state, meanwhile, is a topic of discussion in itself, but the Crimson Tide are likely good enough to win this one even if they’re not fully invested (and it appears they aren’t, with two key starters in Terrell Lewis and Trevon Diggs sitting out). Michigan should be able to put up points on Alabama, but it’s difficult to envision the Wolverine defense slowing down a Crimson Tide offense that is comparable to Ohio State’s and among the game’s best. Alabama 44, Michigan 21

CLAYTON SAYFIE: I know, I know. I picked Michigan to beat Ohio State. I thought Michigan would play its best game of the season, and maybe of the last couple seasons. Instead, it played close to its worst game. Hand up, I’ll be the first to admit I was wrong.

The key, self-inflicted, mistakes the Wolverines made in the Ohio State game are ones they can not replicate if they want a chance to knock off Alabama. This Crimson Tide team is criminally underrated at No. 13. They’ll be without a few, including their quarterback, but they’re still one of the best and most talented teams in the country. The Wolverines will put up points, but won’t have the horses on defense to pull off the win. If I’m wrong about this one, I’ll throw the hand back up, and be the first to admit it. I hope that’s the case. Alabama 45, Michigan 32

DREW HALLETT: The last time Alabama played in a non-New Year's Six, non-BCS bowl game was the 2010 season. They played a team from Michigan, and they won by 42 points. The margin will not be nearly that big, but Nick Saban will have the Crimson Tide prepared to play and to exploit the mismatch his offensive line and Najee Harris will have against Michigan's undersized and undermanned interior defensive line. Shea Patterson will sling it around to his weapons, including Alabama native Nico Collins, but it will not be enough to keep pace with the Tide. Alabama 41, Michigan 24

DOUG SKENE: Alabama still has one of the more effective offensive lines in the country and a solid running back stable to control this game. The loss of Dwumfour in the middle will be felt. Michigan doesn’t have any “me-first” guys sitting this out, and that’s a great thing.

“Every man on every play! Michigan expects her varsity to win today!” 🎶 Alabama 38, Michigan 20

EJ HOLLAND: TBD

DOUG KARSCH: TBD