"Yeah, you guys aren't going anywhere, and Ohio State is our best shot to do anything this year. It can't be them. So ... go out there like Keystone Cops, shake hands nicely afterwards and we'll get this stipulation out of the way."

Word has it the call came the week before the game ...

Michigan - Rutgers has become an annual tradition since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014, Commissioner Jim Delany's gift that keeps on giving. What most didn't know was it was stipulated in the contract that one of the conference Blue Bloods had to lose to them in their inaugural season, and the Wolverines drew the short straw.

So Brady Hoke and Co. obliged. We were going to post the "highlights," but U-M's end of the deal (in taking the bullet for the Big Ten) was that they never had to be shown again.



That's our story, and we're sticking with it.

Since then, Michigan has outscored the Scarlet Knights about 572 to 10, Rutgers has gone through a few coaches (and kept one a few years too long) and U-M has still failed to win the Big Ten.

A win over the Scarlet Knights won't prove anything, unless it's close — in which case there's a bigger problem than we thought. Then ... man the lifeboats.

Congratulations to the entire staff last week, minus EJ Holland, for predicting Wisconsin's win over the Wolverines. We'll give the new guy a pass, only because he's not named "Austin." This week's winner receives the right to start the petition to get Rutgers out of the Big Ten once and for all.

The picks:

CHRIS BALAS: It's time to find out which players really understand what it means to wear the uniform. Turnovers, dumb penalties ... they all need to disappear, and while U-M could probably win this game with a handful of each, it's not about this Saturday — it's about setting the tone for the rest of the season. MICHIGAN 34, RUTGERS 13

JOHN BORTON: It’s recovery week, and for Jim Harbaugh’s team, time to make a statement. The Wolverines won’t say all they want in this one, but it’s the first step back. MICHIGAN 34, RUTGERS 13

AUSTIN FOX: This weekend’s game is a no-win situation in a lot of ways. If Michigan dominates in every facet (as it should), the narrative will be that it simply did what it was supposed to do. If the Wolverines only win by 20 or so, then fans will be upset because the game was too close. U-M needs a 50-7 (or something along those lines) win to feel good about itself once again, and even though it’s only Rutgers, a victory by that margin would mark significant progress, especially when considering the way the team has played throughout its first three games.

Michigan (as of now, at least) doesn’t seem like it’s capable of scoring that many points though. MICHIGAN 35, RUTGERS 14

DOUG SKENE: Michigan MUST have zero turnovers and keep their QBs clean at all times if this team is really going to take a championship direction. Rutgers is just what the doctor ordered after that Wiscy hangover. I look for a focused and reset team to take the field. MICHIGAN 38, RUTGERS 14

EJ HOLLAND: Michigan should bounce back in a big way against a struggling Rutgers team. This is a perfect opportunity for the Wolverines to get back on the right track, and I expect them to take full advantage. MICHIGAN 38, RUTGERS 13



