Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers

In short — Martin thought he had his guy, but someone else we know, also present at the table, informed him he believed Schiano was pressing for new facilities at Rutgers.

Later that evening at the dinner, after the two had spoken for a few hours earlier in the day, Schiano approached Martin and told him he'd speak with him the following day and how much he appreciated the opportunity.

That was closer to happening than many realize. The story goes that then-athletic director Bill Martin met with Schiano in New York while they were at the same event, talked at length and an offer was made (something Martin has never confirmed ... but the offer part is semantics. He wanted to hire him).

Michigan's games with Rutgers figure to get more and more competitive as head coach Greg Schiano rebuilds his program ... but how would this game have looked had Schiano taken the U-M job in 2008?

Schiano's agent also happened to be Rich Rodriguez's agent. He informed Martin the West Virginia coach would be very interested, the two parties met and the rest is history.

It's all hindsight, of course, but it's interesting to think about nonetheless.

But what if he hadn't? It's clear Schiano is a good football coach, and he might have been the right guy to continue (and build upon) Lloyd Carr' success. Maybe Ryan Mallett stays, and more of Carr's staff. Perhaps U-M would have kept thriving behind New Jersey's best recruits before Rashan Gary and Co. opened the door years later.

Putting two and two together and after contacting several others close to the situation, we surmised that Schiano would remain the Scarlet Knights' coach ... and he did.

Our source told us that was a stunning revelation to the U-M contingent. So, we did a little digging. Sure enough, on NJ.com that evening, there were articles about how the Rutgers athletic department was on the verge of pouring money into their stadium, etc. ...

That, of course, worked out about as well as Doug Skene's staff picks have this year. In fact, the two Dougs (Skene and Karsch) were still under Michigan's point total last week even when you combined their picks, making them last week's co-losers.

We accidentally swapped their season predictions in the Football Preview (Karsch had 7-5, Skene 5-7) ... we could have switched their picks last week and they'd have been equally crappy. We do, however, appreciate their contributions otherwise.

We believe Clayton Sayfie was last week's winner. This week's earns a Detroit Lions 2021-22 0-17 commemorative shirt (we're that confident) and the right to make fun of Skene in this column next week when he loses. Again.

The Picks:

CHRIS BALAS: Rutgers will be shorthanded this week, down a couple corners, but they'll try to sell out to stop Michigan's run, regardless. Greg Schiano is a good defense coach and will have his team ready to play, and he'll also test the interior of the Michigan defense with the running game.

It won't be enough. Michigan won't run for 350 yards again, but the Wolverines will do enough to pull away. MICHIGAN 31, RUTGERS 13

JOHN BORTON: Greg Schiano plucked the Scarlet Knights off the Ash heap and once again has them on the cusp of respectability, at least by Rutgers standards. But these Scarlet Knights will eventually go the way of The Black Knight on Saturday. MICHIGAN 31, RUTGERS 17

CLAYTON SAYFIE: While Rutgers is recruiting well and is on the rise, the Wolverines have more talent right now. And though Rutgers should be able to have more success stopping (slowing down?) Michigan’s dominant rushing attack, we’re not quite sure it’ll be enough to keep Michigan from putting plenty of points on the board. Plus, it’s supposed to rain Saturday, which may play into the hands of the better running team. MICHIGAN 31, RUTGERS 10

DOUG SKENE: I expect Michigan to continue to develop and refine their ground attack. When you can run the ball as well as they have, you don't pull back ... you do it more! Perhaps Rutgers will find a way to test the passing attack from the U-M offense, but the Knights don't have the defense to stop it anyway.

Michigan's defense should smother the Rutgers offense, and we can all look forward to seeing just how good and improved the Michigan program really is when they go in the road next week.

Lets get this over with and get to Oct 2nd!! MICHIGAN 35, RUTGERS 13

DOUG KARSCH: Rutgers defense statistically measures up very well against the opponents they played. But here is the key to this game... special teams and turnovers. Rutgers put up 61 points against Temple thanks in large part to fantastic starting field position. Rutgers had five scoring drives of less than 30 yards.

Like Michigan, the Scarlet Knights have not turned it over, but they have generated eight takeaways (six more than Michigan). Rutgers return man Aron Cruiskshank has five kick and punt returns for score in his career -- tackling him on his side of the 50 is a win for Michigan's special teams. MICHIGAN 34, RUTGERS 10