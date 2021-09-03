Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan

Though he notched his share of upsets at his previous stops — especially Stanford, where he was considered one of the best coaches in the country — that's not a situation in which he's excelled in Ann Arbor. Everyone knows his record against Ohio State and his difficulties on the road, but he and his staff seem to embrace being overlooked this year, and it's rubbed off on his players.

The Wolverines aren't in that position in Week One, facing a capable in-state opponent in Western Michigan. That brings us to our first few staff predictions of the year ...

• The Broncos will have some early success on offense, at which point Michigan social media begins its collective 'here we go again' pity party on twitter, message boards, etc.

They've got a capable quarterback in Kaleb Eleby, and the Wolverines will be implementing a new scheme on defense. There are likely to be a few growing pains (see: WMU's first drive against Greg Mattison's defense in 2011, 70-plus yards for a score) ... how will new coordinator Mike Macdonald adjust?

We start the season with a big thanks to contributor and WXYT Radio's (and U-M's man on the sidelines) Doug Karsch for his understanding when we mixed up his season prediction with fellow contributor and former All-Big Ten lineman Doug Skene's. Karsch predicted 7-5, Skene 5-7 ... not only did we not include Skene, we pinned his doomsday scenario on Karsch.

Thanks for laughing it off, Doug (Karsch). And Skene ... we hope you're wrong.

This weeks' Staff Picks winner receives an invitation to Tawas Bay Yacht Club and Skene's Schooner for a weekend ... Skene, please leave the key under the mat.

This week's picks:

CHRIS BALAS: It's tough to know exactly what to expect of this group, but we do like what we've heard about the culture and the 'want to.' Of course, those should be staples at a program like Michigan's, indicating there's still some work to do.

There's also improvement needed on both lines, which is a bit worrisome. U-M has enough to handle the Broncos ... it's next week we're worried about. MICHIGAN 34, WMU 17

JOHN BORTON: If Michigan needs more motivation than the whole world picking it to go 7-5 (or worse) this year, here’s a smack as strong as Steele. Football forecaster Phil Steele ranked the Wolverines No. 60 in his pre-season magazine … and Western Michigan No. 56. Jim Harbaugh’s team might not be the ’72 Steelers, but they’ve got enough to render that call the Immaculate Deception. MICHIGAN 34, WMU 17

CLAYTON SAYFIE: First, we’ll start with a shout out to the late, great Robert J. Sayfie, a former Western Michigan running back and return man under Jack Harbaugh in the 1980s and my godfather. That said, he, like Jack, will be rooting for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines in this one, and they’ll roll.

WMU will hang in there for a quarter or so, but the Maize and Blue are motivated to play a four-quarter game and want to get the bad taste of last season out of their mouth in a hurry. MICHIGAN 40, WMU 17

DOUG SKENE: Lots of questions surround the Michigan program, and the game vs. Western Michigan will only begin to answer those questions. Western has veteran players at key positions, including quarterback. The new Michigan defense must put pressure on their quarterback early and be stout against the rushing attack.

Will the Michigan offense be painful to watch as it was last year? Sure hope not! The ball needs to come out fast to help a newer offensive line, and the quarterback must protect the ball! MICHIGAN 24, WMU 20

DOUG KARSCH: I predict The Wolverine confuses my pick with Doug Skene's (just like they did with Skene's 5-7 season pick in the preview Mag) and gets everybody mad at me!!!!!!! (I have the Wolverines 7-5, by the way).

Make no mistake, WMU's offense is a problem. But too much Hassan Haskins Saturday. New running backs coach Mike Hart knows about bell-cow RBs, and Haskins gets 20 carries for close to 200 yards in a 38-24 Michigan win. MICHIGAN 38, WMU 24



