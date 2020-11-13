TheWolverine - Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Wisconsin

For our younger readers ... there was a time when Michigan handled Wisconsin and its plodders with ease. Even when the Badgers were winning Rose Bowls and blowing through the rest of their schedule, they couldn't beat U-M, losing seven of eight from 1997 to 2006.

Wisconsin comes to town in this already Godforsaken, asterisk-laden, who's not playing this week season, but there will be no pageantry, no Badgers band warming up at nearby Dexter Football's All Ritt Stadium on Friday night ...

We're to what should have been the first really big game on Michigan's schedule ... instead it's a last chance for redemption.

Those days are gone, at least for now, and some Michigan fans look longingly on Wisconsin as the type of team they wish U-M could be — fundamentally sound, tough and, most of all, a program with an identity.

Yeah, it's old school. No, it's not conducive to winning National Championships. But it's pretty clear at this point that Michigan really can't (or won't) do what it takes to catch the Ohio States, etc., so the Wolverines are stuck in no-man's land. They're continuously searching for answers to compete with the big boys to the point that they're now losing to absolute dogs on their quest.

You've got to walk before you can run. Right now, U-M is crawling.

This is Michigan's last shot at salvaging a season that's already going to be a disappointment, no matter how the Wolverines finish. Speaking for former Michigan football players everywhere ... it's time to show some pride in the uniform, the fire to play every play like it's the last of a career and bring some sound, fundamental football.

We'll see if they have it in them and who these guys want to be Saturday night.

There was only one non-winner last week — our own Doug Karsch, who we now allow to play just to make the rest of us look better (thanks, Doug!). This week's winner doesn't have to go cover the Michigan - Rutgers game next week in lovely Piscataway, N.J.

The Picks:

CHRIS BALAS: It's time for this group to decide just how much it cares. Is this a Band of Brothers, or just a collection of guys biding their time?

We're about to find out.

Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz probably won't play, but we're at the point where backups and bad quarterbacks are moving the ball on this group. They'll do just enough Saturday. Wisconsin 24, Michigan 20

JOHN BORTON: Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is completing 95.2 percent of his throws this season. It says here that percent goes down on Saturday … but not nearly enough. Wisconsin 31, Michigan 17

AUSTIN FOX: It’s unlikely Michigan flips a switch this weekend and suddenly becomes competitive enough to take down a quality opponent like Wisconsin. Will U-M finally come out fired up and play with some intensity? Even if they do, who’s to say it will be enough to win?

The sad state of this Michigan team right now should allow Wisconsin to win handily. Wisconsin 31, Michigan 17

CLAYTON SAYFIE: Wisconsin's big and talented offensive line won't beat up Michigan in the run game as bad as it did last year, but it won't have to, considering the Badgers have found an electric quarterback to lead their passing attack. Assuming Graham Mertz plays, he should have his way against a banged up line and a reeling secondary. Michigan's offense, on the other hand, has yet to prove it can move the ball consistently and sustain drives against a good defense.

The Wolverines will come out with enough intensity under The Big House lights, but we're not sure they have the horses to finish the deal. Wisconsin 35, Michigan 28

DOUG KARSCH: I'm 0-3.

I'm the "Illinois" of this exercise.

But I'll try again (even though this is virtually impossible since we don't know who's playing for Wisky). But here it goes.

Michigan is the wounded animal in the corner. Graham Mertz feasted off short passes and YAC yardage against Illinois. He will surely take deep shots against Michigan's secondary.

And since all of my instincts and knowledge have produced THREE INCORRECT PREDICTIONS, I'm going to let Vegas dictate my pick.

Wisconsin is a 4 1/2 point favorite. Wisconsin 24.5, Michigan 20

DOUG SKENE: Wisconsin may have a few players out with the virus, but their whole team has been resting up for two weeks getting ready to play this game. Michigan has struggled to defend the passing attack and injuries are racking up.

Joe Milton has to grow up fast and play like a veteran for things to get better offensively. It’s too much to ask of him and there is too much of a headwind for a Michigan team that showed glimpses of acceptance to losing.

I hope I’m wrong, but where there is smoke, there is usually fire. Wisconsin 35, Michigan 17