Half the conference has been there, and if you'd told us back when the championship game started that U-M wasn't one of them ... well, given where Michigan football was at the time, we might have believed you.

The last weekend in November used to be when Big Ten champions were crowned in Ann Arbor or Columbus. Now it's the first weekend in December in Indianapolis, usually, and Michigan has yet to be involved.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has had the Wolverines knocking on the door and should have been there in 2016 if not for some ridiculously bad breaks and calls. In fact, Wolverines fans will be on the edge of their seats Saturday waiting to see if it's the Society of Columbus Morticians and Kiwanis Club wearing the stripes and calling the game tomorrow.

Either way, this is going to be a tough one for the Wolverines. This looks like one of the most complete OSU teams we've seen in our lifetimes, and if it weren't the Buckeyes but one of the better Alabama teams coming in here Saturday (for example), we'd be hard pressed to believe U-M could pull the upset.

But ... that's why the play them. And we all know how rivalries go ...

Former OSU linebacker Chris Spielman once said on his radio show that Michigan had "mucked up" the rivalry with its poor hires, and he's partially right. To be fair, however, and as Jim Tressel pointed out, there was a lot of luck involved in his 9-1 record against the Wolverines, from key injuries (Chad Henne, Mike Hart, etc.) to bad bounces.

We'd also argue that the Buckeyes did their share of mucking by becoming a win-at-any-cost type program with its last two hires, both of which left in disgrace ... and are revered to the point that OSU fans want Tressel back as their next school President (seriously) and Urban Meyer teaches an ethics class (seriously seriously) on campus.

Again ... you can't make this (stuff) up.

The picks:

CHRIS BALAS: Michigan will be fired up to prove last year's loss in Columbus wasn't indicative of who they really are, but it's going to take an incredible effort — and some breaks — to pull this one off. Ohio State is playing at a different level and should be the favorite to win it all this year. Ohio State 34, Michigan 20

JOHN BORTON: Weather could be a big factor in this one. The Wolverines are 1-0 in miserable weather rivalry games this year, but this might be asking too much. Ohio State 31, Michigan 27

AUSTIN FOX: Michigan is playing its best ball in arguably three years, but Ohio State is playing its best since … well, maybe ever? Jim Harbaugh and the rest of the U-M staff know the importance of this one, especially after the way last year’s game in Columbus played out. Michigan will come out incredibly fired up and with an outstanding game plan, but will it be enough? Ohio State 34, Michigan 24

EJ HOLLAND: Michigan has completely turned its season around and looks like a brand new team. But can the Wolverines finally get over the hurdle and knock off the No. 1 Buckeyes? I want to say yes, but I think UM will fall just short. Still, the Wolverines will put up a great fight and do enough to impress recruits. Ohio State 34, Michigan 27

CLAYTON SAYFIE: “If we win this game, then it’s a successful season. If not, then it’s not a successful season.”

Jim Harbaugh said that in 1986 before guaranteeing a win against Ohio State (and backing it up). He’s obviously much more tight-lipped now, but that statement he made decades ago could not be more true for this game. The Wolverines have scratched and clawed their way back into a team that can play with anybody, including the Buckeyes. Michigan has done a great job in the last month and a half of taking it week by week, brick by brick. One week is left. One game remains. The final brick is there to be laid, and self-proclaimed “construction guy” Jim Harbaugh will have his team ready to do it. Michigan 34, Ohio State 29

DOUG KARSCH: Ohio State looks off the charts great. No. 1 in the nation in scoring offense, No. 1 in the nation in total defense. Fields, Dobbins and a loaded WR core. BUT, very quietly they have moved past Michigan in fumbles lost this year and they have played a very user-friendly schedule with all their tough games (both of them) at home.

Is Fields healthy? Will home-field matter? There is a path to victory there for M. Fourth quarter game. One possession game. Harbaugh could swing the pendulum-of-pressure to Ryan Day pretty quickly with a win here. Ohio State 26, Michigan 24

DOUG SKENE: Every part of my body and soul has been convincing me that Michigan will rise up to this moment and play their greatest game. The defense will be fueled beyond what we witnessed against Notre Dame because of Turncoat Mattison standing on the OSU sidelines in his ugly Scarlet and Gray.

The Michigan offense will impose their will on the best defensive front they’ve seen. Nico Collins, DPJ, and Ronnie Bell will have monster games. All of this is what it’s gonna take to beat what I think is the best OSU team in 15-plus years.

I’m keeping it real here though. Ohio State 31, Michigan 20







