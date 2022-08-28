Michigan might have its most talented wide receiver room top-to-bottom in over a decade.

Jim Harbaugh thinks his team has 10 wideouts capable of taking the field in big moments for the Wolverines this season.

Two-time captain Ronnie Bell, back from an ACL tear he suffered in the first game last season, looks as good as new.

Each of Michigan's returning starters -- Cornelius Johnson, Roman Wilson, A.J. Henning, and Andrel Anthony -- has game-breaking ability.

"The top five is Roman, Cornelius Johnson, Ronnie Bell, along with Andrel Anthony and AJ Henning," Harbaugh said to Jon Jansen on Saturday night. "Those five will be strong in a rotation as starters. No receiver one, they're all ones."

On top of that, Harbaugh brought in an outstanding wideout class in 2022, who will see opportunities in the non-conference and potentially beyond.

"Tyler Morris, Darrius Clemons, Amorion Walker, and Cristian Dixon are surging at the receiver position."

Peyton O'Leary, a walk-on wideout, is undoubtedly the most surprising development out of camp, earning second-team reps and NFL comparisons from his head coach.

"Another guy who has surged is Peyton O'Leary. Peyton O'Leary is backing up Cornelius Johnson right now at the X position," Harbaugh said. "He's had a Cooper Kupp-like training camp. He almost has that nickname around here. So that's been tremendous."

It's a group with an invaluable amount of talent and many bodies.

There's a plethora of multiverses where each one of the wide receivers becomes a star. But there are only so many snaps to give around, and eventually, there needs to be a group, mainly a core, that rises as the go-to group in critical situations.

Still, Harbaugh sees the room's population as a good problem.

"Where we said we had six really good receivers coming into camp, call that 10 now. There are 10 really good receivers, and it's a strong group."