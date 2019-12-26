Stanford DT Transfer Michael Williams Talks Michigan
Michigan is likely to miss out on a defensive tackle this recruiting cycle, but that doesn’t mean the need will go unfilled.
The Wolverines are evaluating a handful of options at the position in the transfer portal, including Michael Williams.
A Stanford grad transfer, Williams had preliminary conversations with Michigan before Christmas, and the Wolverines’ pursuit may ramp up after the end of the dead period in a few weeks.
“We’ve talked once or twice,” The most important thing is meeting Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and Coach (Shaun) Nua. They are planning to come visit after the dead period.”
Williams is a unique grad transfer in the sense that he will have two years of eligibility remaining as opposed to one. He will be immediately eligible wherever he signs.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news