State of the Lines: Harbaugh comments on OL & DL

In a press conference today, Jim Harbaugh commented on depth and standouts for Michigan's offensive and defensive lines. Let's take a look at some of the things he said, and what conclusions we can draw early into spring practice.

ON THE DEFENSIVE LINE

A big topic of spring practice is of course who will replace future first round picks, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo? Harbaugh was quick to praise a Senior hoping to make the jump from role player to major contributor.

Mike Morris could be the next Aidan Hutchinson, Ojabo. There’s some really exciting things going on on the defensive line. — Jim Harbaugh



Mike Morris earned his way into the two-deep last season, and played often in the rotation. He is expected to compete with Braiden McGregor for the SDE position, Harbaugh also mentioned they were excited about McGregor.

On the inside, Christopher Hinton is off to the NFL Draft, but Mazi Smith is returning and could be the leader of the 2022 defense.

Mazi Smith, right off the jump, Mazi Smith is playing really well. Expecting great things from Mazi. He looks tremendous. — Jim Harbaugh



Great to hear this on Mazi Smith. Smith took a huge step in 2021 after an offseason where he showed up in the best shape of his career at Michigan. If he is continuing to improve physically, and the staff is seeing results on the field, his presence in the middle is going to be a massive factor in the success of the Michigan defense.



Harbaugh also mentioned Kris Jenkins as a standout early in practice. Jenkins is the leader to take over the DT position left by Hinton's departure to the NFL. Michigan obviously lost talent on the defensive line, but fortunately a lot of rotational guys saw action last season. If those guys can take advantage of their opportunity, Michigan should be in a real good position with depth up front. Sounds like they are off to a great start.

ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE

It's no secret Michigan's offensive line, winners of the Joe Moore Award for "most outstanding offensive line unit", are expected to be stout and excellent again in 2022. One reason why is the return veteran experience and leadership.

Really good. Across the board, there’s some real veteran players there. Keegan, Hayes, Zinter, those are all veteran guys right now. — Jim Harbaugh



Harbaugh essentially confirming what we already know, expectation is that LT Ryan Hayes, LG Trevor Keegan, and RG Zak Zinter will resume their roles as starters. Michigan lost long time Wolverines C Andrew Vastardis and RT Andrew Stueber this offseason. At center, Harbaugh had some great things to say about Virginia transfer, and Rimington Award finalist, Olu Oluwatimi and returning sophomore Greg Crippen.



At center, Crippen, Olu look to be extremely good. First impressions of Olu, just hasn’t missed a beat. Came in and hit the ground running like he’s been here for three or four years. Very good leadership, very mature guy, very strong guy. Great addition would be the first impression there. — Jim Harbaugh



Obviously Olu was brought to Ann Arbor to start. He is arguably entering the 2022 season as the best center in the country, so the praise here isn't shocking. Good to hear he is so comfortable so quick though. Also good to hear Crippen get a name drop here. Crippen played in 6 games last season and was in line to compete for the starting position. He's still a little raw, so if he can cement himself in the two-deep and get some more game action, he should be ready to take over the starting job in 2023. On replacing Andrew Stueber, we havd heard one player in particular was getting the lion's share of snaps with the first unit.

Right tackle, Trente Jones is the front-runner right now. — Jim Harbaugh