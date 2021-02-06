The Michigan Wolverines' revised 2021 football schedule was released yesterday, with a few notable date and location changes made from was originally slated. Below are the stats, numbers and figures to know surrounding the new schedule, along with a complete look at what the new slate looks like. Michigan's 2021 Schedule: • Sept. 4 — Western Michigan • Sept. 11 — Washington • Sept. 18 — Northern Illinois • Sept. 25 — Rutgers • Oct. 2 — @ Wisconsin • Oct. 9 — @ Nebraska • Oct. 16 — BYE • Oct. 23 — Northwestern • Oct. 30 — @ Michigan State • Nov. 6 — Indiana • Nov. 13 — @ Penn State • Nov. 20 — @ Maryland • Nov. 27 — Ohio State

Michigan Wolverines football stadium was built in 1927. (Michigan Football Twitter Account)

1st Trip to The Big House for Northwestern since 2015, with the Wildcats playing in Ann Arbor on Oct. 23 next season. The 2015 meeting resulted in a 38-0 drubbing by the Wolverines.

2 Location changes made from what was originally scheduled, with U-M now set to host Indiana and travel to Michigan State. Both changes were expected and make sense, with the Wolverines having hosted the Spartans the last two years and having traveled to Indiana each of the past two seasons as well. The changes avoid a third straight meeting in the same location.

2nd Trip to Lincoln, Neb., for Michigan in 2021, despite the fact next season will be the Cornhuskers' 11th year in the Big Ten. U-M's only other trip to Nebraska occurred in 2012 and resulted in a 23-9 loss. The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, have played at The Big House three times (2011, 2013 and 2018) since joining the league.

6th Straight year Michigan will face Wisconsin, despite the two programs obviously residing in different divisions. In comparison (counting 2021), U-M has faced West foe Purdue just once since 2016, and Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois and Northwestern only twice since then.

1902 & 1903 Was the last time Michigan hosted Ohio State in Ann Arbor in consecutive meetings, as it will do in 2021 (and 2019). The last time two consecutive meetings occurred in Columbus was in 1912 and 1918, with the two clubs not playing one another from 1913-17.

2001 Was the last time Michigan won at Wisconsin, giving the Wolverines a chance to snap that streak next season. Camp Randall is the Big Ten venue U-M has the second longest active winless drought in, behind only Ohio State (2000). 2002 Marked the last time U-M squared off with Washington, with the Wolverines coming away with a thrilling 31-29 victory at The Big House that year. The Maize and Blue have been no stranger to Pac-12 opponents in recent years, however, having hosted Oregon State in 2015 and Colorado in 2016, and having traveled to Utah in 2015, for example. 2013 Was the last time the Michigan State and Ohio State matchups were straddled (in terms of location), just as they will be in 2021. The 2020 season was set to see the rivalry matchups straddled, but the Ohio State game in Columbus was canceled. 2013 Marked the last time U-M opened its season against a MAC opponent (Central Michigan), with the Western Michigan Broncos kicking things off to begin the 2021 campaign. From 2000-09, U-M started its season against a MAC team in six of the 10 seasons.